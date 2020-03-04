at-least-24-killed-just-after-tornadoes-move-through-tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At the very least 24 people today were being killed following tornadoes passed by Middle Tennessee early Tuesday early morning, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

The deaths of the victims include things like:

Putnam County: 19

Wilson County: 3

Davidson County: two

Benton County: one

Metro Law enforcement reported two persons died immediately after they have been hit by debris along McFerrin Avenue in East Nashville. Officers explained a person of the victims, an adult female, was pronounced dead at the scene, while an grownup male later on died at a local hospital.

There is an unknown range of people today at the moment lacking, generally from Putnam County. Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton informed Information 2 a number of of the victims who died right away were being young children.

The Benton County Sheriff claimed 1 particular person was killed and at the very least two other people injured in the storm. The sheriff said a 67-12 months-old man was inside a cell property, when it was picked up and thrown into a subject.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office environment stated two people today were being killed in the county and a third human being died as the outcome of a professional medical situation. Mt. Juliet police discussed two of the fatalities have been in 1 house together the route of the twister.

Tragically, 3 men and women lost their existence in Mt. Juliet’s twister, & our hearts go out to their people & cherished kinds. James (84) & Donna (81) Eaton at their home on Catalpa Dr. Brandy Barker, 38, of Lebanon at a CEVA wearhouse on Athletes Way N while functioning safety. pic.twitter.com/DHqhhh4bI9 — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March three, 2020

An preliminary assessment by the Nationwide Temperature Assistance confirmed an EF-three twister with wind speeds of 155 to 160 miles per hour hit Mt. Juliet. An EF-3 twister with wind speeds of 160 to 165 miles per hour hit the Donelson region.

NWS reported the problems “might possibly” be caused by the similar twister, but crews will function to figure that out.

The Weather conditions Support later on decided an EF-three tornado with wind speeds of 136 to 140 miles per hour brought on the damage in East Nashville.