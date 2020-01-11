At least 3 dead in storm-damaged homes in Louisiana

Loading...

OIL CITY, Louisiana – Three people were found dead in their storm-damaged homes in two parishes in Louisiana.

A man was killed overnight when a tree hit his house in bad weather in Oil City, Louisiana, near Shreveport.

Strong winds knocked the tree over the man’s house.

He was alive for a while in the wreckage, but members say he finally died after speaking to them.

So far, this is the only death reported in this parish.

An elderly couple was found dead in their demolished caravan in the parish of Bossier.

Local authorities are using K-9 teams and drones to assess the damage.

The Storm Prediction Center said more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma were at increased risk of storms on Friday, including due to heavy tornadoes, flooding rains and gusts. wind that could exceed 80 mph (129 km / h), the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. The region included several major cities in Texas, including Dallas, Houston and Austin.

