At least 31 dead and dozens were buried alive after two avalanches in Turkey turned over ambulances

At least 31 people, including many rescuers, were killed, and dozens are feared to be caught after two avalanches near Turkey’s eastern border with Iran.

More than 100 rescue workers had been sent to Van Province in eastern Turkey to reach two people who are believed to be still buried after an avalanche in the region on Tuesday evening.

The second avalanche broke in on Wednesday around noon (local time), buried rescue teams and knocked over a snow-clearing vehicle.

In the meantime, more than 100 rescue workers have visited the area in Van Province to uncover survivors in the rubble. (AP)

Fourteen rescuers are among the 31 killed, the agency said.

Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez previously told reporters that the driver of the snow-clearing vehicle and six people in the minibus had survived.

Both avalanches occurred within 12 hours. (AP)

The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that operator Bahattin Karagulle was caught in the snow for about 25 minutes before he could break a window and escape.

The agency quoted him as saying that he had run to a village before being picked up by a vehicle and asked for help.

With the Associated Press.