At least 5 deaths in the southeastern US due to a storm system

More than 300,000 American homes and businesses were without power at the start of Friday when a weather system blamed five dead in the South that had been relocated to the northeast.

The failure corresponded to states that were issued by the National Weather Service under high wind and winter weather advice.

Forecasters warned that the storm system could bring gusts of wind from 80 to 95 kilometers per hour from the Carolinas to New England, potentially overthrowing rain-soaked trees and making driving dangerous.

No less than 10 centimeters of snow fell at night in Ohio, part of a snowy weather band that stretches from Tennessee to Maine. Blowing snow contributed to several accidents in the Akron area and the Ohio Department of Transportation urged people to make way for nearly 1,300 state crews working to improve icy conditions.

The weather destroyed mobile homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky, and flooded communities that flooded waterways across the Appalachian region. Rain continued to fall over a path of shattered trees and sagging power lines that stretched from Louisiana to Virginia.

School districts canceled classes state after state when the bad weather continued.

Up to 20 centimeters of snow was predicted in West Virginia, while Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared the state of emergency due to heavy rainfall and extreme flooding. More than 500 people in southwest Virginia had to be rescued from their homes amidst floods, he said in a statement.

Falling trees prove deadly

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Valley Authority warned that people who live near rivers and lakes should prepare for rapidly changing water levels. The TVA manages rising water behind 49 dams to prevent major flooding, but with more rain expected next week, the agency may need to release downstream water, said James Everett, senior manager of TVA’s River Prediction Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Authorities have confirmed five storm accidents in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

One person was killed and another was injured when high winds destroyed two mobile homes near the town of Demopolis, Ala, the Storm Prediction Center reported. The victim, Anita Rembert, was in one of the homes with her husband, child, and two grandchildren, said Kevin McKinney, director of disaster relief at Marengo County. A man was wounded, but the children remained unharmed, he said.

High winds there were roadsides strewn with plywood, insulation, broken trees and turned metal. The National Weather Service was checking the site for signs of a tornado.

A man is talking on the phone next to a damaged mail wagon in an apartment complex where a reported tornado took place on Thursday in Spartanburg, S.C. A powerful winter storm brought heavy weather across the southeastern US (Sean Rayford / The Associated Press)

At least four people died in vehicles that were hit by falling trees or lost control in rainy roads or floods. Authorities begged motorists to drive where they could not see the sidewalk.

A driver died in South Carolina when a tree fell on an SUV at Fort Mill, said Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller. The driver’s name was not immediately released.

In Gaston County, North Carolina, Terry Roger Fisher was killed after his pickup truck landed in heavy rainwater, an 8-meter-long dike had collapsed and fell into a creek, said the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, according to news stores.

An unknown man died and two others were injured Thursday when a car hydroplaned in Knoxville, Tenn., And a truck was hit, police said in a press release.

And in Tennessee, 36-year-old teacher Brooke Sampson was killed and four people were injured when a rain-soaked tree fell on a van with workers in the city of Sevierville, officials said. The crash, although still under investigation, appeared to be weather-related according to preliminary information, said Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Bill Miller.

In the meantime, flooding forced rescuers to suspend their search for a vehicle with a person in Buck’s Pocket State Park in northern Alabama. The vehicle quickly disappeared on Wednesday in waters that were too dangerous for divers to search.

“When the car started shifting because of the water, we noticed what seemed like an arm,” witnessed Kirkland Follis, who called 911, WHNT-TV said.