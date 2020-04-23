At least 6 Storms Come On As Hurricane Continues Continues South

(MADILL, Okla.) – Extreme weather was heading south on Thursday after at least six people died in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana, including a factory worker whose body was found miles away. miles after a devastating earthquake hit his place of work. destroying the town nearby.

More than 100,000 customers from Texas to Mississippi were out of control Thursday as strong weather moved, according to poweroutage.us, which handles user reports.

Tornado’s warning sent residents to an area seeking refuge in southern Mississippi and Alabama. Trees and power lines were blocked in parts of western Alabama. No injuries or major injuries were reported immediately.

The factory workers died when a gunman shot and killed just as workers were about to arrive from the J&I factory in Southern Oklahoma, said Director of Emergency Management Robert Chaney. Chaney said the worker’s body was found about four miles (0.4 miles) away, Chaney said.

That storm caused a loss in Madill, near the Red River, said Donny Raley, the city’s emergency manager.

A Louisiana man has been found dead after a patrolman saw him trying to retrieve trash from a stream near a stream; He lost his foot and was hit by a flood, DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson told The Shreveport Times.

“There has been a good flood here in Mansfield. The rain is like I have not seen in many, many years, forever, ”the sheriff told the newspaper. “The water really got up and we had to rescue some people from the houses. I think we have about 20 houses or a flood of people. ”

A woman has died on a bridge in Woodworth, Louisiana, 15 miles (24 miles) south of Alexandria, due to the tragic circumstances, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office told KALB-TV. The sheriff’s office did not provide details on how she died.

At least three people were killed when a tornado hit a southeast Texas at about 6pm. Wednesday near Onalaska, about 75 miles (120 miles) north of Houston, the Polk Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. The tornado also caused severe damage to homes and other plans in Seven Oaks, said Carrie Miller, spokeswoman for Polk District Judge Sydney Murphy.

Charles Stephens of Onalaska told the Houston Chronicle that he and his wife were living in their home while a large tree trunk fell to their roof during a storm Wednesday night.

“It took 45 minutes before I went upstairs to get out,” Stephens said, adding that he had to use a hatchback to get his wife out of debris.

Alexandria University of Louisiana State University also saw some damage from the storm. “All the students are safe,” the university tweeted. There was certainly damage to the DeWitt Animals building and the fallen plumbing. “The tax base is left without power.

The weather monitoring team will be deployed to investigate the damage and determine whether it is a storm.

