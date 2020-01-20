At least 75 flee from Paraguayan prison, many of whom come from the notorious Brazilian gang

ASUNCION – At least 75 inmates, including many members of a notorious Brazilian gang, fled a Paraguayan prison in a border town on Sunday.

Officials said they discovered a tunnel and found cells that were filled with up to 200 bags of earth.

“It is not possible that nobody has seen anything in all that time,” Justice Minister Cecilia Perez told the Telefuturo station. “This is not the work of a day or a night.”

Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo said in a statement that the tunnel itself could have been a trick to cover the complicity of the prison officials, and that many inmates may have been allowed out of the main gate of the prison.

Acevedo said the majority of the refugees belong to the First Capital Command, based in Brazil, which borders the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, where the prison is located. The gang was founded in a prison in Sao Paulo in the 1990s and has expanded its influence across the country and has become one of the largest criminal organizations in Brazil.

In Brazil, Justice Minister Sergio Moro said the authorities tried to prevent refugees from returning to the country. “When they re-enter Brazil, they only get a one-way ticket to the federal prison,” he tweeted.

The Brazilian authorities said 40 of the refugees were Brazilian and had given their names and photos to the border police.

Acevedo said the national police have been mobilized to search for the refugees.

The prison director and chief of security were fired, and Perez said the fight against organized crime was not only against the Brazilian gang, “but also clearly against all corruption in our system, which is unfortunately completely contaminated.”