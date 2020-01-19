At least 75 inmates, including Brazilian gang members, flee from Paraguayan prison

January 19 (UPI) – At least 75 inmates, including many from a Brazilian gang, fled a Paraguayan prison on Sunday, the authorities said.

Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo said the national police had been used to chase the refugees out of the prison in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero on the Brazilian border after officials discovered a tunnel that led out of the prison.

However, Acevedo added that the tunnel may have been used as a means to hide that prison officials had allowed inmates to leave the main gate of the prison, and that several may have been released in the past week.

He said a refugee was recaptured through the tunnel while fleeing, but many may have already fled to Brazil while others may still be in the country.

Most of the refugees were members and initiates of the Brazilian gang First Capital Command and are extremely dangerous.