At least 8 dead after fire, explosions in the Alabama marina

A huge fire that killed at least eight people and destroyed dozens of boats in a Alabama marina early Monday was so quickly spread by the wind that “we didn’t have time to do nothing,” said a resident who survived but his brother lost in the cold water.

Tommy Jones, a resident of Jackson County Park Marina, said he also watched helplessly as a small boat with a woman and her children was set up in flames.

“We couldn’t do anything,” he said.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said that all eight people known to be missing were confirmed dead, and “that number could increase because we don’t know how many were on boats” that sank.

The fire started just after midnight in Jackson County Park Marina and quickly digested the wooden dock while people were sleeping. At least 35 ships went up in flames and an aluminum roof that covered many of the boats melted and collapsed, cutting escape routes and raining debris over the area as water sports enthusiasts jumped into the river.

Jones said he was aboard his 35-foot cruiser when someone pounded on the boat after midnight: “Man, the marina is on fire.” The flames rushed to the end of the dock where Jones’s boat was tied.

Jones said that he and several other men had cut some boats loose and had driven them into the water. When a man placed his wife and children in a small boat, they also cut that boat free. Eventually, Jones said, he jumped into the water and swam to the shore, 200 yards away. He believes his brother Yancey Roper, who lived aboard another boat, swam in a different direction. Officials later told him that his brother had drowned.

As Jones swam to the coast with a temperature in the mid-50s, he said, “I looked back and that other boat with the woman and the kids on it was all in flames.”

“It was scary”

At least seven people were sent to hospitals that suffered exposure to the flames or ice-cold water.

“It was scary. The worst thing for me is that you could hear people screaming for help, and there was nothing we could do. No one could do anything to reach them,” said Julie Jackson, who was with her husband and son in a houseboat on another dock that did not burn.

The charred remains of a boat are displayed after the fatal fire. (Jay Reeves / The Associated Press)

Necklaus said some of the burning boats sank into the dock and others bobbed away before they went down. He said divers must locate them all and search them individually before they can be sure that there are no other victims.

“We woke up with shouts and popping sounds,” said Mandy Durham, who was in a nearby boat with her boyfriend. “When we woke up, we could see red through the window.”

“The entire dock was on fire within 15 to 20 minutes,” she added. “All these boats have propane tanks and gas tanks, and that is a lot of fire.”

The fire destroyed the B-dock, about 45 meters from the A-dock where Durham’s friend’s boat was moored.

“There were countless people rescued from the water who had escaped by entering the water,” Sheriff of Jackson County, Rocky Harnen, told The Associated Press shortly after sunrise. “We are trying to get divers here to look for potential victims.”

“Water was the only place they had to go”

People jumped on a boat at the end of the dock because fire had devoured the middle part, and that was their only escape. But then the flames spread to that boat and water left as the only way out, Durham said.

“Water was the only place they had to go,” Durham said. “It’s just very sad. It’s terrible.”

Georgia resident, Michael Watson, said his aunt lived with her husband and five children on one of the boats that were burning. He said his aunt was confirmed among the dead and that the authorities are still looking for the other six family members. Officials did not release the names of those who were killed or missing.

Hours after sunrise, smoke still rose from the remains of the dock, and pieces of metal that once formed the roof were partially submerged. Police and fire engines with flashing lights were placed near the charred remains and a yellow floating tree was used around the marina to contain spilled fuel.

In most of the boats that were destroyed, people lived permanently, but some mainly spent weekends, Durham said. The park includes a boat ramp, a dock and a restaurant, and offers boat rentals, according to the Jackson County Government website.

“Everyone just hopes to find the ones they knew on that dock. There were families there. It’s devastating,” Durham said.