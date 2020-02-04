At least five recruits are expected to sign with the LSU on the national day of signing

BATON ROUGE – LSU chief football coach Ed Orgeron has been on the recruitment path in anticipation of Wednesday, February 5th, the day of the national signature, since the National Championship.

This highly anticipated date is the first time that LSU recruits have been able to sign national letters of intent since the first signing period last December.

During the early signing period, the LSU signed 19 players and a further five players have signed up to the program, which goes into the national day of signing.

According to The Advocate, these players include Kevontre Bradford (RB, 4 stars, Lancaster High, Texas), Alex Adams (WR, 3 stars, Magnolia High, Mississippi), Dwight McGlothern (DB, 4 stars, Klein Oak High, Texas). , Lorando Johnson (DB, 4 stars, Lancaster High, Texas) and CamRon Jackson (DT, 3 stars, Haynesville High, Louisiana).

This means that the LSU will most likely still have a place.

The maximum level it can sign in a given class is 25, but if the LSU does not sign 25 players, all remaining seats can be used in different ways, for example to make transfers.

Two LSU goals are the five-star defensive game Jordan Burch and the four-star defensive game McKinnley Jackson.

Burch chose South Carolina on national television last December, but has yet to sign a letter of intent. He will make another announcement on ESPNU on Wednesday at 12 noon.

Jackson is scheduled to sign on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. as he is the best player in Mississippi for the 2020 class.

247Sports national sports journalist and sports director Barton Simmons said in a podcast that Texas A&M will have a chance to impress Jackson this weekend.

“So this will be a question of the eyes. And if the LSU McKinnley Jackson lands and they are somehow able to land Jordan Burch (five-star defense device), which is another child, a five-star child is. ” from Columbia, South Carolina, committed to South Carolina in the early signing phase, but did not sign last weekend and paid an official visit to the LSU, this 6 to 5 kilogram defensive lineman – if the LSU could land these two guys after what happened to Alabama and Georgia, they would try to become number 1.