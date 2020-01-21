At least ‘semete’ can help you describe the bare minimum in Japanese

Semete shukudai gurai sumasete kara ni shinasai. (At least do your homework first.)

Situation 1: Mitsuo comes home and runs to his room. His mother follows closely behind.

： ： ： ： ： ： ： て ム 始 め る な よ て せ せ め て 宿 い よ よ し な な な さ い い よ

： 光 ： ぼ い ん は じ ゃ な い ん だ よ ： ： な い で

Haha: Mituso, kaette called sugu pasokon-gēmu hajimeru! Semete shukudai gurai sumasete kara ni shinasai yo.

Mitsuo: Boku wa shōgakusei ja nai-n dakara, urusai koto iwanaide yo.

Mom: Mitsuo, as soon as you get home, do you start playing video games ?! At least do it after you finish your homework.

Mitsuo: I’m not a child (elementary school student), stop nagging (don’t say loud things).

The adverb せ せ て translates as “at least” in English, but it also conveys a degree of dissatisfaction in Japanese. The pattern せ せ め X ぐ ぐ (は) / X だ だ け Y, in which “X” is a noun and “Y” is a verb or a verbal phrase, describes how the speaker wants “X”, although not really enough or something is insufficient. In situation 1, Mitsuo’s mother wants her son to do his homework before turning on his game console, but she also feels that her protests are falling on deaf ears. Therefore, she says: “Do your homework first” (“At least after finishing your homework”) instead of the more secure “Do your homework first” (“Do your homework first”). Example:

A trip overseas is not possible, but at least I would like to travel to Izu. ,

せ せ company て (社 い し) が が (費 費 つ If) だ だ ゅ ゅ (し う し ゅ) 。。。。。 (If only the company could pay my transportation fee, I would be happier).

Situation 2: Mr. Ueno apologizes to a customer for a mistake and gives him a small gift.

： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： て も の の お ： ：

Ueno: Kono tabi wa, not mōshiwake arimasendeshita. Semetemono o-wabi no shirushi, kore o uketotte-itadakitai no desu ga.

Ueno: I’m really sorry. Please at least receive this as a sign of my apology.

The expression せ せ め て も acts as a substantively modifying form of せ せ め, as used in situation 2 with せ せ め の お の (わ) び の し る し. In this case, the speaker can offer at least one apology in the form of a physical token. Other nouns that belong to with せ め も の の (つ つ ぐ) い (compensation), 救 (す す) い (salvation, relief), 情 (な な) け (sympathy, compassion), 幸 (さ わ) い (luck, fortune) and luck) and 慰 (な な ぐ) め (comfort).

Bonus dialog: Mr. Sere informs his boss about his company’s new product, Dart, and its sales strategy.

課 課 課 ::::::: て て て て て て て て て さ て て さ さ て て も も の 幸 い っ た た よ

： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： て て て ん 件 件 ら ら れ て し い ま し し

： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： 将来 ： ： ： ： 有望 (う)

： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： で ち ： ： ： ： ： で せ ご ご (ご ご せ)

： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： っ っ っ

： セ ： は は い 失礼 (失礼 つ れ) し し ま す (部屋 を) を を る

： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： ： 痛 痛 ： ： ： ： あ あ わ わ あ あ あ あ あ あ あ あ あ あ あ あ あ 無理 無理 無理 無理 無理 無理 無理 無理 無理 無理

: 三 (: み) :: セ レ ん (何 の) の こ こ と と か は 五分 希望

： セ ： あ 田 く が う。 三 田 く ん (ま ま え) き き だ

Chef: (Compared to) MN Co.’s new product, our company’s “dart” was running late, but we outperformed it in terms of cost performance. At least it was lucky.

Sere: And then China and Singapore rejected the offers from the sales agencies for “darts”.

Boss: I understand. Well, I hope we get India at least. The future of the market is promising.

Sere: I heard that India is currently being examined. The chances of landing it are 50-50.

Boss: I expect a good answer. Please let me know as soon as the result arrives. Good work.

Sere: Yes, thank you very much. (Leaves the room)

Sere: Ohhh, my stomach hurts. If only the chance (to land) had been at least 60 percent … 50 percent seems impossible.

Mita: Sere, I don’t know what’s going on, but 50-50 sounds like things are still hopeful.

Sere: Thanks. Mita, you’re always so positive.

LAST LANGUAGE STORIES

The big (and not so big) escape of 2020

I was just getting ready for the new year on December 31 when a warning (nyūsu sokuhō, Breaking News) shot from my phone:

The Times chooses Shinjiro Koizumi as someone to watch in 2020

Example of a newspaper article

は 英 紙 の は は は の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の の 最 最 興 …