at-least-two-wounded-on-cruise-ship-at-port-of-la:-fireplace-officials

KABC
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) — At least two people were injured on a cruise ship docked at Port of Los Angeles on Friday, fireplace officials said.
According to the Los Angeles Hearth Office, 4 people today essential treatment, like the two hurt on board an Emerald Princess cruise ship.
No supplemental information and facts was quickly accessible.
Follow ABC7 for the newest info on this building tale.
Report a correction or typo
Relevant subjects:
san pedrolos angeleslos angeles countycruise ship
- Share
- Tweet
Copyright © 2020 KABC-Tv set. All Legal rights Reserved.