At least we don’t have to listen to Adam Schiff anymore – Boston Herald

They say that public speaking is high among our most common fears, traumatizing calm, gathered souls when asked to deliver a sales pitch, eulogy, or treasurer report to fellow Kiwanians.

So, on behalf of all of them, here’s a big “Thank you!” To the talkative Adam Schiff, the chief prosecutor of the Democrats in an attempt to accuse Donald Trump, for the unintended lesson he learned through three days of repeated humming at the microphone.

As the late, great Hank Sanders, a coaching legend from New Hampshire and UNH Hall of Famer, once said about a Schiff-like motor mouth: “He is drunk because of the exuberance of his own verbosity.”

It was easy to introduce bewildered viewers across the country, begging, “Please shut up!”

Enough indeed.

Hubert Humphrey, our vice-president and a presidential candidate in 1968, was known to be a relentless gabber that, one evening, he started a speech, lashed himself out: “My wife nudged me and said,” Remember, Hubert, to make a speech immortal, it does not have to be eternal. “”

Muriel Humphrey certainly had that.

Sometimes less is better. A good seller knows when to stop. So if you are asked to be a speaker, remember the annoyance of Adam Schiff’s listeners.

It was not only the content of his horrible presentation that caused Ennui; it was the physical challenge to take it all, hour after hour after hour.

Whoever said, “The mind cannot absorb what the chair cannot tolerate,” was right with the money.

Concise and sincerity will be appreciated by every audience.

So now it’s the GOP’s turn to run the show, to indicate that the Dems, despite all their predictable sparks, didn’t produce that euphemistic smoke rifle.

As Billy Bulger would have said, “They came to a fight of reason unarmed.”

That evokes a thought here, something that resembles reverse psychology.

The GOP could recognize the exhaustive preparation of the Dems.

The Bible tells us that by showing our kindness, we hope for coal fire on his head.

But it would also increase a point in time.

Because the Democrats finally offered a little more than three days of hot air, the Republicans – apparently out of consideration for viewers with glass eyes – were able to present their case in considerably shorter time, making tired political junkies very grateful.

And while they were working on it, they could be publicly ashamed of the filth we had witnessed over the past three days, bringing back a missing sense of decorum to “the most exclusive club in the world.”

The truth is that we can all use such a break this morning.