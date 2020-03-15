At midnight, Parliament’s governor asks CM Kamal Nath to seek confidence vote on Monday – India news

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath late on Saturday night to seek a no-confidence vote in the Assembly shortly after his (governor) address on March 16.

A letter from the governor was sent to the chief minister in this regard at about midnight, source Raji Bhawan told PTI.

“I learned that 22 MLA MPs had resigned from the Speaker of the Parliament and were informed via electronic and print media. I have seen with care the coverage of both media, “the March 14 letter said.

“They also sent me a letter separately on March 10, 2020, and the same MLAs requested security to submit these resignation letters to the Vidhan Sabha speaker on March 13,” the governor said.

“Under Articles 174 and 175 para. 2 of the Constitution, I am authorized to direct that the sitting of the Assembly of Deputies will begin at 11 o’clock on March 16 with my address. Soon after, the only thing to do is vote on confidence,” the letter reads.

The governor also ordered that the no-confidence vote be held by a split vote and that Vidhan Sabha be recorded on the videos through independents.

“The above-mentioned work must under any circumstances be completed on March 16, 2020 and must not be delayed, delayed or suspended,” the letter reads.

The governor also mentioned in the letter that six ministers had been dismissed from cabinet on Kamal Nath’s recommendations and their resignations which the Prime Minister accepted.

“You (Nath) also mentioned in your letter of March 13, 2020 that you are ready for the final test. I also received a letter from the main BJP opposition on these situations. They also pointed out that the state government is putting undue pressure on MPPs who have resigned, as have other legislators, ”the letter said.

“Based on the above facts, prima facie, I believe that your government has lost the confidence of the House and is in the minority. This is a very serious issue and, according to constitutional provisions and for the protection of democratic values, it is necessary that on March 16, shortly after my address, you seek a vote of confidence in the Assembly, ”it added.

