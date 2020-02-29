at-ochaba,-food-stuff-fads-collide-to-make-the-final-trendy-snack

Numerous developments converge at green tea professional Ochaba’s new Asakusa locale, which just opened on Feb. 22. This takeout-only outpost in the northeastern corner of the funds merges matcha with two still buzzed-about food items: crepes and bubble tea.

The considerably less impressive selection is the Warabimochi Japanese Milk Tea, which is in essence just green tea with chewy tapioca pearls. Though not negative, this beverage (¥580) is extremely sweet, and the purported green tea taste receives shed in all the sugar.

Significantly improved is the wide range of inexperienced tea crepes, which includes creations topped with strawberries and kinako warabi (chewy, roasted soybean flour-coated bracken starch). While getting solutions (from ¥600 to ¥730) is wonderful, the key is the inexperienced tea base they all share, which is effortlessly the dominant flavor. Although shipped in a fashionable package deal, these experience like they have staying power.