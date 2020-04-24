AT & T CEO Randall Stephenson’s Day of Judgment

The ruling lies in Randall Stephenson’s large-scale strategic bet on AT & T. He lost the lawsuit.

The surprising announcement that the telecommunications giant’s CEO will step down on July 1st is the latest and most dramatic example of an AT & T event not going as planned. Six months ago, the company announced that Stevenson would stay in his job “at least until 2020.”

The company announced last summer that it plans to launch the HBO Max streaming service in the fourth quarter of last year, but it hasn’t started yet and will debut on May 27. Excited the original investor. One of the specific investors in activist investment firm Elliott Management, which owns approximately 1% of AT & T, is obviously not present.

Please accept the boldness of Stevenson. He predicted that video delivery would be the largest use of wireless and wireline consumer technology. In short, he told Fortune last year, “It’s very important to have some control over your destiny, or to own premium content.” So in 2015 he owned the right to do a lot of programming, so he bought DirecTV for $ 67 billion, and in 2016 he owned HBO, Warner Bros. and Turner Cable Networks, so Time Warner had 1,900. Announced a deal to buy for $ 100 million. [CNN, TNT, TBS, etc.].

Having made a few small acquisitions, Stephenson achieved his strategic vision, making AT & T the most debt-free non-financial company in America. Total debt exceeded $ 200 billion. Moody’s lowered the company’s debt rating two notches above junk.

It was easy to handle. The real problem is that many investors didn’t buy a strategy. They thought AT & T couldn’t outperform Netflix and Disney in content and beat Verizon in 5G, the successor to today’s wireless networks. Perhaps inevitably, Elliott Management called out loud in September last year. The 23-page letter to Stevenson was terrible, and it destroyed the management of his business. “AT & T has yet to articulate a clear strategic rationale as to why AT & T needs to own Time Warner,” Elliott points out how AT & T’s share price fell below Stevenson’s watch market. “Does AT & T have the right mix of company leadership?” Unless you think the answer is no, don’t ask such a question.

And if the investor had scooped Elliot’s letter, it could have been dealt with. But it wasn’t. In the morning when it was announced, they lifted the value of AT & T by $ 12 billion within minutes of the opening bell.

From that moment it was clear that things would change with AT & T. With Stevenson’s early resignation announcement, the company said it will take over by Warn Media’s 57-year-old COO John Stankey [57], who is in charge of 35 years of AT & T oversight. “Elliot supports John Stankey as AT & T’s next CEO,” Jesse Korn said in a statement Friday. He also stated that without Elliot’s approval, Stanky would probably not be chosen.

When Stephenson is gone, the big question is how much of his mega strategy goes. He will continue to be chairman until the end of the year, but Stanky does not take office as chairman, a power shift to the board, and perhaps Elliott.

The bets that define Stevenson’s career may still be justified. If HBO Max blows the door away, customers can tap into AT & T wireless services and get Warner Media exclusive content, he’ll be a hero. So far, the unavoidable fact is that the stock price was around $ 43 right before AT & T announced it would acquire Time Warner in 2016, but the S & P 500 has risen about 30% since then, but to date Has never recovered. The stock price was $ 35 in early February before the coronavirus fell below $ 30. That seems to be the fundamental reason why Stevenson leaves early.

