At the age of 22, the Liberian created a sustainable way to increase palm oil yields and reduce deforestation

Liberian entrepreneur Mahmud Johnson has found a possible solution to oil palm deforestation that is already threatening biodiversity.

He does it

by installing milling machines in rural communities, small help

local growers increase their yield on wild trees and enable them to do so

extract oil more sustainably and earn enough to stay

independently.

It all started when Johnson visited Liberia from the United States in 2012. He got to know the palm oil business from his aunt, who bought palm oil from small producers in rural areas to sell to retailers in urban markets.

His aunt’s retail business went bankrupt due to inefficiencies in the value chain, her suppliers became increasingly unreliable, and with too many shortages, her supply became inconsistent.

With J-Palm Liberia, smallholder oil palm processors in rural communities can access modern, more efficient processing technologies – photo credit: mystrikingly.com

Johnson, who holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Dartmouth College, USA, wanted to learn more about his aunt’s crumbling business.

After college, Johnson was looking for a business opportunity to return home. He researched palm oil and soon found that the lack of technology and traditional labor-intensive methods were the main reasons for the low supply.

He realized that half of the palm fruits are wasted during harvest and a third during processing.

In order to find a sustainable way and to satisfy the great demand for palm oil, Johnson returned to Liberia at the age of 22 to found the company “J-Palm”. “We are the ones who will be able to lay the foundations for long-term stability and growth,” he said.

J-Palm is based on the principle that low-income people deserve the same respect that they show to the rest of society. With a vertically integrated, waste-free manufacturing process, J-Palm creates a range of affordable, organic skin and hair care products based on palm oil. They also create clean energy solutions from palm kernels to prevent people from using charcoal. It was part of an effort to reduce deforestation due to the production of charcoal.

According to the International Union for Nature Conservation (IUCN), oil palm provides four to ten times more vegetable oil per hectare than any other crop.

Photo credit: J-Palm

J-Palm

installed simple milling machines in eight rural communities. The machines

Double the volume of the fruit and shorten the processing time by 90

Percent and in return, the farmers who use it give 10 percent of the J-Palm

Palm oil that they produce.

J-Palm buys the kernels from the farmers and also produces palm kernel oil in its factory. “Palm oil producers made about $ 33 a month, and within about three months they had raised it to about $ 100 a month,” Johnson said.

J-Palm also uses the oils to make a range of “Kernel Fresh” soaps, shampoos, conditioners, and moisturizers, while the excess is sold to local soap manufacturers. He has hired 500 Liberians from disadvantaged communities as sales representatives for the Kernel Fresh range.

Photo credit: J-Palm

According to

In 2008, the company generated sales of $ 215,000 and anticipates revenue

$ 350,000 this year. Small farmers are said to have produced in the same year

1,000 tons of raw palm oil worth approximately $ 470,000.

Now 28, Johnson

is already considering expanding to other West African countries. He wants that

World to learn more about wild oil palms and alternative production models.

For him: “It’s a great way to change the lives of thousands of smallholders by just making consumers aware of them. Most people in rural areas only persistently live in poverty if they have all this wealth around them. “

J-Palm has built a robust network of over 500 smallholder suppliers in 5 districts in Liberia and created over 500 jobs – photo credit: mystrikingly.com

In 2014 Mahmud Branson was awarded a scholarship at the Branson Center for Entrepreneurship in South Africa. The following year, he participated in SPARK’s IGNITE research competition, where he proposed an investigation into “income shocks and insurance buffers in extreme crises”. His proposal brought him 5,000 euros to develop his business in collaboration with the Amsterdam Business School.

Through J-Palm, Johnson wants to address social issues in Liberia, a country where approximately 54% of the population live below the poverty line and many live in the country.

J-Palm focuses on

Creating jobs for rural youth and women and increasing income

Opportunities for palm oil growers.