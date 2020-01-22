At the age of 31, Jane Bolin became the first black judge in the United States.

Jane Matilda Bolin made history in 1939 when she was sworn in as the first African American judge in the United States.

Bolin was born on April 11, 1908 in Poughkeepsie, New York, to Matilda Ingram Emery and Gaius C. Bolin, and was a pioneering lawyer.

She was an activist, integrator, lawyer and outspoken public figure in the political and professional environment of New York City long before the modern civil rights movement.

Her father was a lawyer who ran the Dutchess County Bar Association and looked after the family after his wife was sick and died when Bolin was a child.

Bolin grew up to be an excellent child. She was hardworking. When she graduated from high school, she enrolled at Wellesley College, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1928 and was officially recognized as one of the best students in her class.

She then attended Yale Law School and in 1931 became the first African American woman to study law at the facility. Bolin worked in her family’s practice until she married Ralph E. Mizelle in 1933 and moved to New York.

Judge Jane Bolin is shown at her home in New York after she was sworn in as a family court judge on July 22, 1939 – Photo credit: Associated Press File Photo

In 1937 she applied for a job in the city’s law firm, the law firm of the Corporation Counsel of the City of New York, and was initially rejected.

She was not surprised at the rejection given her experience in Yale, where she was severely discriminated against and socially isolated from classmates and teachers.

“My college days mostly evoke sad and lonely personal memories. This experience may have contributed to my lifelong interest in social problems, poverty and racial discrimination in our country, ”said Bolin.

In the meantime, she was later hired by the corporation’s legal counsel, Paul Windels. She was the first African American woman to be appointed Assistant to the Corporation’s Legal Advisor in New York.

She worked for two years in the Internal Relationship Court, representing those who could not afford legal aid until the event that changed her life and entered her name in the history books.

The then New York Mayor Fiorello La Guardia had summoned Bolin. According to reports, she was concerned that someone had complained about her performance, which is why she thought she was about to lose her job.

The encounter with La Guardia dispelled her fears when she soon realized that she would be the first African-American judge in the country to be sworn in at 31.

Bolin spent the next 40 years of his life on the bench fighting racial injustices, improving the situation of young African Americans and reforming the youth system.

Your groundbreaking decisions have decisively improved the lives of black families and young people to this day.

Bolin was reinstated three times as a judge and retired at the age of 70. At the time of her retirement, she told the New York Times. “I’ve always done the kind of work I like. I don’t want to sound banal, but families and children are so important to our society, and it’s totally satisfactory if you dedicate your life to trying to improve your life. “

Bolin worked as a consultant and volunteer at local schools until she died in 2007 in Long Island City, Queens, New York, at the age of 98.