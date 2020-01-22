At the age of 90, the once nomadic Alaska native was counted for the first time in the US census

TOKSOOK BAY, ALASKA – Lizzie Chimiugak has lived in the windswept western wilderness of Alaska for 90 years. She comes from a nomadic family who lived in mud houses and followed good hunting and fishing.

Her home is now an outpost on the Bering Sea, Toksook Bay, and she is about to become the first person to be counted in the US Census and used every 10 years to split representation into Congress and federal funds.

“Elders who were in front of me if they had not died prematurely would not have been the first person to be counted,” said Lizzie Chimiugak, speaking the Yup’ik language of Yugtun, with family members acting as interpreters. “Right now, they consider me an elder and they ask me questions that I try my best to answer or talk about what it means to be an elder.”

The decades-long US census has been a tradition and necessity in rural Alaska since the United States bought the territory from Russia in 1867. The ground is still frozen, which allows easier access before the spring melt makes many areas inaccessible to travelers and residents. The postal service is only sporadically available in rural Alaska and the internet connection is unreliable, which makes door-to-door measurement important.

The rest of the nation, including Alaska’s urban areas, will begin its census in mid-March.

Steven Dillingham, director of the Census Bureau, will conduct the first interview on Tuesday. Due to federal data protection laws, the office won’t even confirm that Chimiugak is the first person to be counted, even though it’s the worst kept secret in their hometown.

After the census, a celebration is planned at Nelson Island School that will feature native Alaska dancers and traditional food, including seals, walruses, musk oxen, and elk.

Robert Pitka, tribal administrator of the Nunakauyak Traditional Council, hopes that the take-out message for the rest of the nation is pride in Yup’iks.

“We are Yup’ik people and the world will see that we are very strong in our culture and traditions and that our Yup’ik language is very strong.”

For Chimiugak, she is concerned about climate change and what he could do to future generations of subsistence hunters and fishermen in the community and what he will do to fish and animals. She plans to talk to others about it at the celebration.

“She is sad about the future,” said her oldest son Paul.

Chimiugak was born in nowhere in western Alaska shortly after the onset of the Great Depression, said her daughter Katie Schwartz from Springfield, Missouri. Lizzie was one of ten of her parents’ siblings who adopted a nomadic lifestyle and traveled with two or three other families who immigrated together, her son said.

Lizzie and her 101-year-old sister from Nightmute, Alaska, survive.

In 1947, Lizzie married George Chimiugak and they finally settled in Toksook Bay after the city was founded in 1964 by residents of the nearby Nightmute. There are five surviving children.

He worked as a maintenance man at the airport and she worked as a caretaker in the old medical clinic and as a babysitter.

Like other women, she cleaned fish, tanned skins, and even bottled seal oil after her husband came home from fishing or hunting. Her husband died about 30 years ago.

She is also a woman with a strong Catholic faith and told her son that she saved his life by praying for him after the birth of polio.

For her own hobbies, she weaves baskets of grass and remains a member of the Alaska Native Dance Group, which will dance in a wheelchair on Tuesday.

She taught children manners and responsibility and continued the oral tradition of telling them stories with a story knife.

Chimiugak used a knife in the mud to illustrate their stories to the school children. She drew figures for people or houses. At the end of the story, she blurred the pictures with the knife and started the next story with a clean strip of mud.

“She is a great teacher, you know, she reminds us of how we should be, looks after our livelihood, cares about our family and respects our parents,” said her granddaughter Alice Tulik. “So she would give us advice.”