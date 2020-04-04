At the coronavirus outbreak burial, mourning is a distance

LEXINGTON, S.C. >> No one standing in line hugs the widow and shares memories of her husband of 50 years. No row from family and friends filling toward the flag-wrapped coffin to pay their last respects. There is no symphony of sniffles heard in the room as the minister gives a final prayer.

Instead, a handful of people are scattered throughout a chapel row as if they are aliens, not blood. White roses are pinned on empty chairs, representing those who might not be there. An iPad on a tripod livestreams the service for people stuck at home across state lines.

“This is going to be a different experience for all of us,” the minister tells the half-dozen people gathered at a funeral home in South Carolina to celebrate the life of J. Robert Coleman, an Army veteran, Gloria’s husband, father to three sons and grandfather to three children. “But one thing that will be common is that as we do this service today, we will open with a prayer.”

Unspoken has been the reason why this burial, with countless others around the world, is different: the coronavirus outbreak, stay-at-home orders and the rules of social distance have dramatically changed the way families and communities grieve over patients.

“It’s hard enough to lose a loved one, but then there are the traditions that usually bring comfort in a moment like that. Losing is not available just to kind of compound the grief that families feel,” said Justin Baxley, of Woodridge Memorial Park & ​​Funeral Home.

Like most funeral homes, Woodridge limits the number of people allowed for services. Many families find it difficult to choose who their loved ones will be invited to at the in-person gathering and who will be relegated to watch via livestream, if at all.

But the Coleman family said in the cases, travel restrictions due to the virus and the nature of their small, close-knit family made the following less-than-10-person warrants simple. John Coleman said that the most important thing for his father was his wife, Gloria, and his son. The only one missing was his beloved dog, villains.

“This is more important,” Coleman said. “We weren’t brought up to care if we were around a large group.”

Robert Coleman died suddenly last week. One of his sons found him at his home in Columbia. The family said he went peacefully, possibly to a heart attack, but because the 69-year-old had complained of chest pain the previous day, he had been tested for COVID-19.

Days later, the test came back negative. But regardless of the cause of death, burials must always be adhered to in order to prevent any possible exposure to the virus.

At Woodridge Memorial Park, a hand sanitizer bottle with a sign urging guests to avoid handicap is currently sitting beside the book. The chairs are spaced apart. Much of the funeral planning among family and staff is done via video chat. And the demand for livestreaming services has skyrocketed.

At Coleman’s funeral, most of his family chose to sit in the front row, but a sister-in-law, citing social distance, made her way alone in the back. During the service, Gloria Coleman wept and pulled down her sunglasses, hiding her eyes. With the chairs separated, her sons could not reach out of her comfort.

“Your husband, your father, a model of loyalty to you,” Pastor Brett DeYoung said in his brief remark. “Now is the time to continue this legacy by modeling the integrity and loyalty of your family and friends.”

The family follows outside the coffin, where two uniformed soldiers wait to honor Coleman’s service in his homeland – a ceremony usually held inside, but moving to follow the guidelines. A cow played tap, and Gloria Coleman accepted a folded American flag.

John Coleman’s wife and children did not make the trip to their Florida home. They could watch the livestream to say goodbye. Coleman said the family has plans for the burial while watching headlines about the coronavirus novel, and doesn’t want to live in fear – that’s why he was invited by the Associated Press to document them.

He will be sending the recording service to his father’s friends working for decades in the aviation industry. Later, he will head back home to his family.

“We will say a prayer with them, and it will be what it is for the moment.”