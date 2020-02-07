At the latest in bad weather and strong winds in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Heavy to heavy thunderstorms are possible in the Tampa Bay area overnight. For this reason, many local agencies and companies take precautions against the storm.

Below is the latest information on closings, delays and cancellations in Tampa Bay:

12:20 p.m., – I-275 Northbound reopened after a crane collapse

23:45, – A severe thunderstorm warning spread further east as this line raced inland – the counties Desoto, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Polk and Sarasota until 00:45 a.m.

23:15 – A tornado warning was issued for Manatee and Sarasota County until 11:45 p.m.

10:30 am, – A tornado warning was issued in Pinellas County until 11:00 p.m. in areas like Pinellas Park, Seminole and Indian Rocks Beach.

10:00 in the afternoon. – A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas County until 11:00 p.m.

9:30 p.m., – A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in Citrus County until 10:15 p.m.

21:20 – A tornado watch was issued to DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota County until 3 a.m.

6:30 in the evening, – The lanes heading north on First Street in Winter Haven have been reopened and are flowing normally after power lines cut traffic on Thursday evening. There were no injuries.

17:30 – A tornado watch was issued to Citrus County until midnight.

5:00. – The lanes heading north on First Street on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven are closed due to power outages. Drivers on Cypress Gardens Boulevard should expect delays and those who normally take NB First Street should find alternative routes.

Due to outstanding weather warnings, the city of Clearwater has commissioned household waste customers to collect them on Fridays should not Park your solid waste and recycling bins until after the storm on Friday morning.

16.30 o’clock – Tampa International Airport said because of the northeast storm that will leave for Tampa Bay

Weather update: Due to the storm in the northeast, there are currently 151 delays and 5 cancellations. Please check with your airline before you get to the airport. pic.twitter.com/eMpGdx1wT3

– Tampa International Airport (@FlyTPA), February 6, 2020

4 p.m. – Parts of Interstate 10 were closed due to wind dust.

When driving north to Interstate 10 on your Madison County trip, be aware of road closures and detours. In addition, the skyway bridge in the south is closed due to strong winds. https://t.co/U4qBqJYUiP

– Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD), February 6, 2020

3:30 p.m. – Strong winds in Hardee County caused several electricity pylons to fall on State Road 62, resulting in road closures from State Road 62 in Parrish to State Road 37 in Duette.

The Florida State Fair announced that it will close early at 5:00 p.m. due to severe weather and strong winds.

ATTENTION‼ The safety of our customers has top priority. Due to the bad weather and the forecast strong winds, the Florida State Fair will be closed at 5:00 p.m. on February 6, 2020. We plan to open at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020. Until tomorrow! 🎡🎉 pic.twitter.com/DHTpG4PRs5

– Florida State Fair (@FLStateFair) February 6, 2020

The staff of the city of Venice have the entire Humphris Park in the Tarpon Center Dr. Closed in 2000 due to safety concerns related to strong wind and surf. The park and footbridge will reopen when conditions improve.

3 pm. – The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was closed in both directions due to strong winds of more than 40 miles per hour.

