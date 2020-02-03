At the Super Bowl, they remembered Kobe Bryant

“Ladies and gentlemen, please join a minute’s silence as the 49ers, Chiefs and the National Football League express our condolences to the friends and families of those who have lost in the past week. … you will never be forgotten, ”was the message that came through the Hard Rock Stadium.

During the announcement, two of the stadium’s four screens showed a picture of Bryant and the names of the other eight victims of the crash. The other two screens showed a picture of longtime Minnesota Vikings star and pro football hall by famer Chris Doleman, who also passed away last week.

Sherman also appeared on Fox’s pregame show to read a poem entitled “Dear Football”. He adapted most of what he said from Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” poem he had written to announce that the 2015/16 season would be his last with the Lakers and in the NBA.

“I played and hurt because of the sweat. Not because the challenge called me. But because YOU called me, “Sherman read and wrote Bryant’s words precisely in that particular passage.” I did everything for YOU. Because that’s what you do when someone feels as alive as you did with me. “

While warming up in the Super Bowl, many players wore cleats designed with different homages to Bryant. San Francisco’s Dante Pettis had purple and gold on the side with the words “Mamba Out” – the last two words from Bryant’s retirement speech after his 60-point farewell game in 2016. The 49ers Emmanuel Sanders carried a couple with the words “Rest In Peace” and Kansas City Demarcus Robinson had pictures of Bryant and his number 24 on his studs.

Honors in all other areas of the sports world continued on Sunday exactly one week after the crash. At the men’s college basketball game in Miami-Pittsburgh, Pitt fans tossed purple and gold confetti – Lakers colors – after the Panthers shot their first basket. Before a Serie A football match at the Olympic Stadium in Rome between Lazio and Spal, Bryant’s photo was displayed on the jumbo video screens.

At the Waste Management Phoenix Open of the PGA Tour, the tour linked players to the 16th hole with a tribute to Bryant by cutting the pin position of the last round in stage 3 with its two uniform Lakers numbers.

The pen was 24 meters from the front edge and 8 meters from the left edge in the noisy hole that held more than 20,000 fans. The yellow flag had a 24 on one side and an 8 on the other, and large matching numbers were painted in the grass against the green.

On Saturday night, Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba skated in a 24-jersey – another way of paying homage to Bryant.

The NFL also announced that it will auction 20 signed helmets and footballs for the Mamba Sports Foundation. Some of the authors were NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, Peyton Manning, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Stephon Gilmore, Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin, John Harbaugh, Christian McCaffrey, Kyler Murray, Paul Rudd, Deion Sanders and Michael Thomas and all members the Pro Football Hall of Fame class 2020.

Sherman ended his poem with “We love you, Kobe. We love you, Gianna. All the best, Richard. “