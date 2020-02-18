[at-the-very-least-23-killed-in-niger-aid-stampede,-say-officials]

An aerial see demonstrates residences outside the house the town of Diffa, March 21, 2015. At minimum 23 people today died in a hurry for food items and clothers by Nigerian refugees in the town February 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

MAIDUGURI, Feb 18 — At the very least 23 persons died in a stampede as Nigerian refugees rushed to get food and garments in a community centre just around the border in Niger yesterday, officers said.

The refugees were being queuing to get supplies in the city of Diffa, Nigerian regional officials informed Reuters.

The area is residence to nearly 250,000 displaced folks, in accordance to the United Nations. A lot of of them have fled attacks by Boko Haram Islamist militants and other armed teams in northeast Nigeria.

Boko Haram has been combating for a decade to carve out an Islamist caliphate and has staged standard raids into neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon, killing countless numbers. — Reuters