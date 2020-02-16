[at-the-very-least-fourteen-killed-in-congo-as-runaway-truck-slams-into-autos-and-pedestrians]

KINSHASA – At the very least 14 individuals died and some two dozen more have been harm Sunday when a truck plowed into motor vehicles and pedestrians in the Democratic Republic of Congo capital Kinshasa, law enforcement claimed.

Citing witness accounts, Kinshasa community stability main Miguel Bagaya advised AFP the truck smashed into a taxi bus and other automobiles as very well as pedestrians immediately after its brakes unsuccessful.

“To day, there are 14 dead and several hurt. There could be more than 30 hurt,” Health Minister Eteni Longodo mentioned just after going to the scene.

“The governing administration is right here. We are having care of the folks. We shall assure that everyone benefits from high-quality procedure,” Longodo additional.

Congolese normally accuse the authorities of responding inadequately to these incidents.

Inside Minister Gilbert Kankonde, who joined Longodo at the scene, mentioned the federal government would seek to take “preventive measures” to crack down on speeding alongside a busy sloping stretch of highway near the university.

Witness Joseph Enenge advised U.N.-operate Okapi radio he believed the dying toll at about 30 when a further witness, Yasmine Lutonadio, instructed AFP that “there were so quite a few dead, I just just can’t take it in.”

Enenge and Lutonadio mentioned the truck had strike about 8 automobiles.

AFPTV saw 50 percent a dozen shattered autos at the scene, including two minibuses and a few automobiles.

Prime Congo FM radio tweeted that the truck was carrying a cargo of stones and strike “several autos and motorbikes,” without the need of offering additional details.