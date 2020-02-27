at-the-very-least-two-hundred-people-traveling-as-a-result-of-the-atlanta-airport-showed-doable-indicators-of-coronavirus

As the coronavirus carries on to distribute throughout the world, Ga inhabitants should really now retain in brain that at the very least 200 vacationers coming by way of Atlanta showed attainable coronavirus symptoms.

Officers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported in an information and facts session on Wednesday afternoon that these vacationers had been specified for voluntary quarantine at household, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

All passengers who ended up eradicated did not have to be admitted to a clinic.

So considerably, of the far more than one,000 passengers examined, only one particular incoming traveler from South Korea arrived at the airport with important signs or symptoms and that man or woman was taken to Emory Clinic for treatment. Authorities say the affected person had no coronavirus and was discharged following three days.

The typical supervisor of Hartsfield-Jackson Worldwide Airport, John Selden, reported Given that the virus is influencing far more nations around the world, extra exams are carried out over and above flights from Asia.

“Atlanta is in fantastic condition … and in the entire nation there has only been one man or woman who has passed by means of a US airport with the virus,” Selden reported.

In other terms, airport officers come to feel that the Atlanta neighborhood does not have to have to stress.

On Tuesday, we claimed that the Centers for Sickness Regulate and Prevention warned People in america to put together for the distribute of the virus, declaring it is increasingly tough to regulate it at the border.

As a reminder, there is no vaccine in opposition to the coronavirus, but the most effective way to prevent infection is to steer clear of exposure to it. The CDC endorses everyday preventive steps to aid prevent the unfold of respiratory viruses, which involve: