At the worst 7 Dead Like a Storm Disaster Some parts of the South

(MADILL, Okla.) – Severe weather hit the South Thursday after killing at least seven people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana, including an employee at a factory that was exposed by a tornado. , a man whose car crashed on the road and another man went out to grab a trash can and was dumped in a flood.

More than 150,000 businesses and homes from Texas to Georgia are out of control as bad weather rages in the east, popping up on utility bills as fallen trees, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks data usage.

In Georgia, a suspected tornado crashes into the city of Adel in Cook County, destroying homes and destroying at least one car and a small plane.

Johnny West, director of emergency management for Cook County, told the Valdosta Daily newspaper that there was damage throughout the county and “serious damage” in the city. Photos submitted to WALB-TV showed the trees being torn apart and metal roofs painted on some utility lines still standing.

Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist at the office of Tallahassee, Florida, for the office said the damage was caused by the damage.

There were no reports of injury or mortality.

At least one person is believed to have been hit by a storm Thursday afternoon north of Tallahassee near Interstate 10, according to weather officials. Twitter users are posting pictures of fallen trees in the area, and authorities have warned people to stay away from power lines that have been destroyed.

The wind was blowing through the church roof in Alabama, sending an explosion on a car at the gas station. In Adel, Georgia, metal detectors have moved from a building when possible.

About 70 miles (about 113 miles) east of Birmingham in Anniston, a firefighter and an emergency medical worker were injured when a piece of wood fell on them while rescuing a man trapped in a trap. fall into a house with a fallen tree at the time. The accident, Anniston EMS said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Staff and residents were taken to hospital, but none of the injuries resulted in life-threatening injuries, the agency said.

Weather forecasters say more losses could come from accidents.

Previously, one hurricane left three people dead and 20 to 30 others injured in and around southeastern Texas city of Onalaska. The suspects destroyed 46 homes and damaged another 245 in the adjoining area, according to Polk District Judge Sydney Murphy. The judge told Beaumont Commerce on Thursday that the victims included a 20-year-old woman, a man in his 50s and a man they did not know.

Charles Stephens of Onalaska said, “It took me 45 minutes to get upstairs to get out.” He told the Houston Chronicle that he and his wife were sitting in their living room when a large tree fell into the roof of their home Wednesday night, and he had to use a hatch to free his wife from debris.

Nine people are believed to have been hit by storms in southern Oklahoma, according to geologist Alex Zwink. One of them caused widespread damage throughout the city of Madill, near the Red River, said Donny Raley, the city’s emergency manager.

Not far from town, workers are leaving for the day from J&I factories, which make containers, when a suspect explodes. Regional Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney said the body of an employee was later found about 4 miles (0.4 miles) away.

A second man died in Madill when a car collided with a car on a highway: Chad L. Weyant, 46, of Madill, was found in the intersection with his car in a nearby park, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

A Louisiana man was later found dead after a patrol saw him trying to retrieve garbage from the water near the stream; He lost his foot and was hit by a flood, DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson told The Shreveport Times.

“There has been a good flood here in Mansfield. The rain is like I have not seen in many, many years, forever, ”the sheriff told the newspaper. “The water really got up and we had to rescue some people from the houses. I think we have about 20 houses or a flood of people. ”

Media reports have reported that Becky Carter Roberts, 67, was killed during a tornado in Lecompte, Louisiana, 15 miles south of Alexandria, but the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office did not say how she died. .

Louisiana State University President Tom Galligan said the Alexandria campus lost power and water because of the storm. He said about 40 students remaining on campus during the coronavirus outbreak were transferred Thursday to a nearby hotel until campus operations are restored.

