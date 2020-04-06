At worst, three out of four U.S. hospitals are already treating COVID-19 cases

Three out of four U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, according to a federal report that cases surge toward the expected peak. , Hospitals are expected to be overwhelmed.

A report released Monday by the Federal Observatory warns that a variety of widely reported issues are affecting each other in a vicious cycle. Such problems include poor testing, slow results, lack of protective equipment, lack of respiratory equipment for critically ill patients, and burned-out staff who are eager for their own safety.

“It has this kind of domino effect,” said Ammaxwell, assistant director of the Ministry of Health and Human Services. “These issues affect each other and make things worse. There is a cascade effect.”

Inspector reports are based on a telephone survey of 323 hospitals nationwide from March 23 to 27. With hundreds of new coronavirus cases occurring every day, the situation is more acute for many of the country’s 6,000 hospitals. Others can still scramble for preparation. A copy of the report was provided to the AP.

“The hospital reported that their most important tasks were focused on testing and care for patients with known or suspected COVID-19 and maintaining staff safety,” the report concluded.

“It is likely that all hospitals in the United States will have to deal with this,” Maxwell said.

In most cases, coronaviruses cause mild to moderate symptoms. Others, especially the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, can develop life-threatening respiratory problems. The United States has more pandemic diagnoses worldwide than any other country, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Forecasts indicate that countries will see a peak impact later this month.

Maxwell said the goal of the report was to explain the plight that the hospital is facing. The main insight, she said, is that various issues, usually addressed individually, involve the entire system in an interconnected manner.

For example, lack of testing and delayed results mean that hospitals have to keep patients with unidentified coronavirus disease longer.

This takes valuable beds and runs out of protective equipment such as gowns, masks, and face shields, because doctors and nurses must assume that patients with dyspnea symptoms are positive.

Increased workloads increase the stress levels of nurses, doctors, and respiratory therapists. Nurses, doctors, and respiratory therapists are also concerned that they may not be able to adequately protect themselves.

“Healthcare workers are feeling like a war right now,” a New York City hospital administrator told an inspector investigator. They “see people in their thirties, forties, and fifties dying. This is a huge emotional sacrifice.” Did not identify the person.

Overtime and increased use of consumables are driving down costs and increasing costs at many hospitals due to the cancellation of elective surgery. The recently passed federal stimulus bill sends money to hospitals.

“It’s really a national challenge, not just from hotspots, but from all over the country,” Maxwell said. Rural hospitals are vulnerable due to limited beds and small staff.

Of the 323 hospitals surveyed, 117 reported treating one or more patients with confirmed COVID-19, and 130 said they were treating one or more patients with suspected illness. Was. Suspected infections are treated similarly due to uncertainty about the test. Only 32 hospitals said they did not treat patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. Another 44 hospitals did not provide that information.

“Hospitals were expected to be overwhelmed by the surge in COVID-19 patients requiring specialized beds and isolation areas for effective treatment,” the report said.

Some parts of Europe offer a glimpse of what the hospitals are trying to avoid. The AP reported last week that some countries in Europe have brought in a temporary hospital together to transport coronavirus patients from cities overwhelmed by high-speed trains and military jets. In Spain, doctors must make painful decisions about who gets the best treatment. In the United States, two naval hospital ships were deployed and an open air hospital was built.

One of the most worrisome questions is how to prioritize the use of respirators and respirators that can sustain life. According to an AP report last week, hospitals from Louisiana to New York and Michigan are facing a planned shortfall.

“The government needs to provide ethical guidelines if health resources are limited and decisions need to be made about which patients to treat,” said a hospital official in Broward County, Florida, who was an inspector. Told the Secretary. “If so, is the physician responsible for that decision?”

Many hospitals improvise their own solutions. Some have considered purchasing a face mask from a nail salon due to lack of personal protective equipment or PPE. Others are trying to make their own hand disinfectant by blending the ultrasound gel with alcohol from a local distillery.

Ingenuity can create its own concerns.

“We throw all PPE best practices out of the window,” a hospital administrator in western Texas told the inspector’s office. “It will come back and bite us.”

