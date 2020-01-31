Atari plans to open resorts with video game themes in eight US cities

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Atari, the arcade game company that started the gaming revolution in the 1980s, opens eight video game-themed hotels in the U.S., including hotels in Las Vegas and Phoenix.

The company announced this week that it will break ground with its first hotel in Phoenix later this year to create a unique lodging experience that combines the brand with a video game destination.

“Atari Hotels are enhancing the hotel’s entertainment offerings with rich experiences for all ages and gaming skills, including the latest developments in VR and AR (Virtual and Augmented Reality),” the company said. “Selected hotels will also offer state-of-the-art venues and studios for sporting events.”

Hotel development and design are led by Shelly Murphys GSD Group and Napoleon Smith III, producers of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ hugely successful film franchise restart. True North Studio, a Phoenix real estate developer, will develop the first hotel of the Atari brand.

“We are delighted to be building the first Atari brand hotels in the United States together with GSD Group and True North Studio. Together we will build a room that is much more than just a place to stay, ”said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari, in a statement.

The company said Atari Hotels will “transform the origins of gaming and the future of the booming industry into a fun and unique travel destination.”

In addition to Las Vegas and Phoenix, new hotels are planned in Denver, Chicago, Austin, Texas, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose, California. Timelines for hotels other than Phoenix have not been released.

Atari was founded in 1972 by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney and developed into a pioneer for arcade games, home video game consoles and home computers. It is known for games like Asteroids, Centipede and Missile Command.

The company is based in Paris.