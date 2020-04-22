Home » Featured » Ateet Zee5 Critique: Rajeev Khandelwal’s Film is Most effective Useless and Buried
0

Ateet Zee5 Critique: Rajeev Khandelwal’s Film is Most effective Useless and Buried

Bykaykoch on April 22, 2020
Ateet Zee5 Review: Rajeev Khandelwal's Film is Best Dead and Buried

Ranking: *(1 star)

The OTT platform has become a dumping floor for  jobless actors and  specialists. Ateet, Zee5’s new aspect film, is evidence of a hazardous trend that looms substantial in excess of the digital  playground, now that there is  no competitiveness from film theatres. at least for a although. This sab-chalta-hai angle will be the dying of the OTT platform.

These dreadful thoughts cruised my frazzled brain as I tried to sit as a result of this trashy triangular tale about a guy, his wife  his consistently petrified youngster (the  youthful actress need to be pondering how she will reveal this nonsense  to her  friends  in university) and a presence from the past that return to create  havoc in their idyllic  lifetime.

This hackneyed topic viewed since Sangam and Ek Phool Do Mali, will get no reprieve or renewal in this awfully-directed junk with stilted  performances by actors who have seen better times. Sanjay Suri who plays  the husband  disappears  midway (far better sense  need to have prevailed)  leaving the coastline apparent for Rajeev Khandelwal who seems so pained in his ghostly avatar that I believed he would burst into tears any moment.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=LoeOWx5sLdY

Just how actors who were at the time upon  a time  a portion of  the  landmark movies My Brother Nikhil and Aamir could land up in this sort of a mess, is a secret worthy of an unbiased movie. Some other time perhaps.

In  the in the meantime we have this insufferable tangle within a triangle with  Priya Mani  striving really hard to glimpse troubled  by her earlier which is  personified in the return of her  soldier-husband from the useless who, instead virtually, is referred to as Ateet (past).  No, Priya Mani is not named Petite. However this film could quickly have been called Bunk It.

The film’s  meager  funds is  apparent in  just about every frame as  it creaks and groans  less than the pounds of stilted dialogues and  a plot that need to have been  killed on the  drawing board. Too  late now.  By the  time we figure out no matter if Kandelwal is a ghost  or not, the movie is firmly useless and buried. Amen.

For all the most recent enjoyment news, stick to us on Twitter & Instagram, like us on Fb and subscribe to our channel on YouTube.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Articles