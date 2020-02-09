ATEEZ sheds tears and expresses his love for the fans at the first concert in Korea

ATEEZ members shed tears and thanked the fans during their first concert in Korea.

On February 8 and 9, ATEEZ held its “ATEEZ World Tour The Fellowship: Map The Treasure” concerts at the Olympic Hall in Seoul Olympic Park. It was the group’s first concert in Korea since its debut in October 2018.

At the start of the concert, the members expressed their enthusiasm and determination to make it an unforgettable performance. Mingi said, “We will work so hard that ATINY (the official name of the ATEEZ fan club) will feel so happy that you have become our fans,” and Hongjoong added, “It is so meaningful to be able to connect with fans and be so close to you. “

The band wowed performances by songs like “Twilight”, “Stay”, “Light”, “Desire”, “Illusion”, “Wave”, and more. They also moved into the place to get closer to the fans, performing songs such as “If Without You”, “Aurora”, “Dazzling Light” and “Wonderland”.

At the end of the concert, ATEEZ members shed tears expressing the happiness they felt during their concerts. Mingi said, “There were times when I felt tired and exhausted, but it was the most satisfying and happy time for me. I don’t think I could have gone so far without the faith and strength that the other members have always given me. I have the impression that it is you, ATINY, who transformed this faith into certainty, thank you and I love you. “

Wooyoung shared, “Thank you to everyone who came. I hope we have created happy and unforgettable memories. It’s bittersweet that our Seoul concert is over, but if you were happy, it’s my pleasure. We really worked hard, as if there was no tomorrow ”and“ Thank you for making up for what we lack. I am grateful that the eight of us are together. Thanks and keep watching. Above all, thank you for allowing me to join ATEEZ as an 8th member. I will always work hard. “

Hongjoong said, “We have been to a seniors’ concert in the past and I remember talking about how it would feel for us when we could finally have a concert as well. And that motivated us to work harder. Now that we’re on this stage with 24 of our own songs, it’s even more wonderful and I feel happier than I ever imagined. I will never forget this moment. Since we started to prepare it last winter, I count the days of this concert. There were times when things got tough and I felt exhausted, but I gained strength thinking of the fans who would come to see us. “

Starting from their concerts in Seoul, ATEEZ should continue its world tour which will take them to regions such as Europe, Japan and the United States.

