ATEEZ, Zico, BTS and Changmo Top Gaon monthly charts

Gaon Chart has unveiled its ranking for the month of January!

ATEEZ finished at the top of the charts for this month’s physical albums with their latest mini-album “TREASURE EPILOGUE: Action To Answer”, which entered the charts at number 1. “Ayo” by Kim Jaejoong from JYJ took # 2 for January, followed by “TIMELESS” by Super Junior at # 3, “First Collection” by SF9 at # 4, and “Purpose” by Girls’ Generation Taeyeon at # 5.

The top five songs from the overall digital graph and the streaming graph were exactly the same for January: Changmo’s “METEOR” won the top two, with Zico’s Block B “Any Song” number 2, “Psycho By Red Velvet. at n ° 3, “Blueming” from IU at n ° 4, and “Late Night” by Noel at n ° 5.

Zico’s “Any Song” topped this month’s digital download rankings, while BTS’s “Black Swan” pre-release track came in at number 2. Red Velvet’s “Psycho” at number ° 3, “METEOR” by Changmo at n ° 4, and “Blueming” by IU at n ° 5.

The BTS remained at No. 1 of Gaon’s monthly “Social Chart 2.0” for the seventh consecutive month. BLACKPINK went to # 2 for January, followed by Yang Joon Il at # 3, Red Velvet at # 4 and EXO at # 5.

