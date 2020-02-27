ateez’s-jongho-injures-leg-+-to-accomplish-seated-at-impending-situations

ATEEZ’s Jongho will be undertaking seated for the time becoming soon after injuring his leg.

On February 27, the group’s agency unveiled a statement on their supporter café.

The entire assertion is beneath:

Good day. This is KQ Enjoyment.

We would like to inform you about ATEEZ member Jongho’s leg personal injury.

Throughout ATEEZ’s new group trip, Jongho was applying public transportation when he accidentally fell down due to to the carelessness of an additional passenger and then frequented a health care expert.

As a final result, he was identified with a fracture of his left leg. The medical professional has explained that he requires three to 4 months of recovery and relaxation for the fractured space, and he will be getting various professional medical steps this sort of as donning a forged to prevent worsening of the wounded area and to avert the the injuries from recurring.

While he ideas to participate in potential domestic and international events as prepared, he will regretably be executing even though seated at concert events and other activities that involve excessive movement.

Since it’s an unfortunate incident, we talk to for the fans’ generous knowledge and check with for your assistance so that Jongho can get well as quickly as attainable.

Thank you.