ATEEZ’s + VAV’s U.S. Excursions, VICTON’s + Kim Jae Hwan’s Japan Fan Meetings, And Much more Postponed Because of To Coronavirus Outbreak

Due to issues about the continuing spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) all about the world, a lot more artists have postponed impending excursions, live shows, and other occasions.

On March 19 regional time, ATEEZ declared that they would be suspending the U.S. leg of their “The Fellowship: Map the Treasure” planet tour, which involved stops in Newark, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles. The group will also be suspending their LA lover indicator occasion, with MyMusicTaste promising to announce new dates for all occasions in the around long term.

❗Important Recognize relating to #ATEEZinUSA

Be sure to kindly read through our postponement announcement for “ATEEZ The Fellowship: Map The Treasure in Usa. pic.twitter.com/KZHjGSf61L

— MyMusicTaste (@_mymusictaste) March 19, 2020

VAV similarly introduced previously this 7 days that they would be postponing all remaining stops for their “VAV Grand The usa Tour.” The group will be rescheduling their concert events in San Juan, Santiago, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Sao Paulo, Porto Alegre, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Honolulu.

‼️Official Announcement by Studio PAV‼️

To comply with wellness rules and the federal government bulletins we are rescheduling the remaining VAV Grand The us Tour metropolitan areas

For far more info: https://t.co/tRa8XqYS24 pic.twitter.com/3ivOdxQxe5

— Studio PAV (@studio_pav) March 14, 2020

VICTON announced on March 19 that they would be suspending their “VICTON Constant in Japan” supporter conferences, which have been scheduled to take position on April 9 and 11 in Tokyo. The group’s agency said, “Due to the determination to postpone the live performance, the basic ticket product sales that have been scheduled to begin on March 20 have also been postponed. We are at the moment performing toward the intention of rescheduling the concert for mid-May well though holding an eye on the building situation.”

Kim Jae Hwan’s company has in the same way postponed his impending “Kim Jae Hwan Admirer Concert Win : DAY” exhibits in Japan, which have been scheduled to choose position on April 23 and 25. his agency has mentioned that they are aiming to reschedule the admirer live shows for both Might or early June.

Son Dong Pyo has postponed his initially supporter conference in Japan, which was scheduled to acquire location on April 3 and 5. His company has shared that they are aiming to reschedule the lover meetings for someday in May well.

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon) have also postponed their impending first enthusiast meeting “‘Happy Day’ Birthday in Japan,” which was scheduled to consider location in Osaka and Tokyo this April. The duo is equally aiming to reschedule for someday in mid-May perhaps.

Meanwhile, Eric Nam has canceled the Latin American leg of his “Before We Begin” tour, which incorporated stops in Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Mexico City. The singer reassured his fans on Twitter that full refunds will be delivered by the live performance promoters.

A mis fans de Latinoamérica,

Supplied the current condition of world overall health and vacation currently being closely impacted by COVID-19 / Coronavirus, we came to the summary to terminate the Latin American leg of the globe tour as it is the best decision for everyone’s health and security. pic.twitter.com/3HljNiLZmW

— 에릭남 (Eric Nam) (@ericnamofficial) March 16, 2020

Supply (1) (2) (3)

How does this article make you experience?