Athens health care gurus, Kirby Clever perform wonderful ‘Hero Walk’ for discharged Georgia football staffer

On Thursday, Ga football movie coordinator Andrew Jeremy Klawsky was discharged from Piedmont Athens Regional Healthcare Center immediately after investing the earlier six months in the hospital due to COVID-19.

To celebrate Klawsky leaving the medical center, members of the healthcare facility workers from doctors to doctors to administrators done a Hero Walk, where they all congratulated Klawsky on leaving the medical center when also wishing him nicely in his recovery. He was greeted outside the house the hospital, from a risk-free length, by a selection of Georgia staffers as effectively.

The second was captured on video clip and it was a definitely scene all all around. The Ga Athletics account tweeted out the movie even though also thanking all healthcare staff.

This is what victory seems to be like. This is what hope looks like.

Jeremy Klawsky arrived at Piedmont Athens Regional weeks in the past. He was critically ill with COVID-19, but he recovered and was discharged currently as hundreds cheered.

Thank you for hundreds of new explanations to hope. pic.twitter.com/zgUEW9YRjB

— Piedmont Health care (@PiedmontHealth) April 16, 2020

If there was ever a time to Ring The Bell, it can be now! Jeremy Klawsky, our soccer video clip coordinator, has been produced from @PiedmontHealth after his struggle with COVID-19.

Thank you to all of the health care staff that took treatment of him and go on to hold Ga safe. pic.twitter.com/Q4xydhp6cA

— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) April 16, 2020

“UGAA workers ended up permitted to take part in this touching ceremony by ready outdoors of the healthcare facility to check out Jeremy and his spouse and children as he exited as a present of assistance for him as effectively as the several healthcare staff who participated in his care,” Ga Director of Sports activities Medicine Ron Courson stated in a statement.

Courson also added that Klawsky will keep on to get remedy as he carries on to get well. The video confirmed that likes of Kirby Clever, strength and conditioning mentor Scott Sinclair and athletic director Greg McGarity had been all on hand to see Klawsky exit the clinic.

