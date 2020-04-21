Athens Theater brings together a virtual stage show

Deland, Florida – Many performers and entertainers are about to arrive on stage with an overnight show.

DeLand Athens Theater put together stage show to debut online

The program was filmed in 3 days

The show includes 29 performers and is likened to a TV variety show

And this may be the first time you don’t have to dress up to “go” to the theater.

Virtually Yours: A Night With the Athens Theater is a concert event that will debut online this Saturday. Featuring a powerhouse vocalist. And that format is like seeing a Tony Award.

“We have a host who carries the show all the way from top to bottom,” Joey Maxwell said. “A full-length, highly-produced television variety show.”

Maxwell owns the Studio Creative Group. To create a project like this [appearing 29 performers, almost 1 hour 40 minutes] usually requires at least 24 staff members to shoot. This time, he’s bringing in three “to keep countdowns and gears”.

Craig Upper Q is the artistic director of the Athens Theater. Taping is wrapped and lasts for three days, while entertainers are performing “rules” that they have never had to obey.

“We allowed them to film together if they were already quarantined together,” said Upper Q. “I mean, there were a lot of couples, couples of brothers and sisters. After that, it took about 10-15 minutes between each act to clean and disinfect. Once a building had more than 7 people There was also no time. “

Athens Theater closed for more than 5 weeks due to coronavirus pandemic

“Virtually Yours: Night at Athens TheaterIs Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Or any of the following 24 hours. The virtual pass is $ 15.

. [TagsToTranslate] Orlando