[athletes-not-dropped,-as-an-alternative-agreement-finished,-suggests-nsc]

NSC director-typical Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail holds a press convention following briefing on the participation of nationwide athletes in overseas tournaments pursuing the distribute of the COVID-19 at the Nationwide Sports Council, Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March four — The Countrywide Sports Council (NSC) have denied allegations by quite a few athletes boasting they have been dropped from nationwide teams when, in reality, their deal ended at the close of last year.

NSC director-common Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail stressed that despite the fact that the programme in direction of the 2018-2019 Asian Online games, Commonwealth Video games and SEA Games ended on Dec 31 final 12 months, their contracts ended up prolonged right up until March as “cooling period” and for re-analyzing the upcoming cycle of athlete planning programme for big multi-activity Online games.

“However, the athlete planning programme for this year’s Olympics, which began in 2016, is still on and will continue until finally the Tokyo Game titles end in August,” he stated immediately after attending a briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak with the Wellness Ministry at NSC today.

Shooter Muhammad Ezuan Nasir Khan had voiced his displeasure at staying dropped following donning countrywide colors for 14 several years.

Ahmad Shapawi reported NSC have held talks with other main stakeholders to start out the up coming cycle of athlete preparing programme aimed at the 2021 SEA Game titles, 2022 Asian Video games and 2022 Commonwealth Video games.

“NSC, collectively with the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM), Nationwide Sports activities Institute (NSI) and national athletics associations (NSAs), have concluded the doing work committee meeting (JKK) involving 23 sporting activities underneath the Podium and Countrywide Again-Up Programmes.

“The meeting was to finalise the name checklist of athletes and coaches as very well as schooling and opposition exposure for the up coming cycle of the athlete planning programme beginning this 12 months,” he mentioned.

A full of 472 athletes have been picked to bear education for the Podium Programme even though 176 have been placed under the Nationwide Again-Up Programme.

On the other hand, the range of athletes for the Again-Up Programme is expected to rise when the Johor Malaysia Games (Sukma) end in July.

The athletes breakdown according to athletics is 35 for this year’s Olympics, 125 for the 2022 Asian and Commonwealth Games, 312 for the 2021 SEA Video games and 176 for the Back again-Up Programme.

“A complete of 93 area and 30 foreign coaches have been confirmed for equally the Podium and Back-Up Programmes. We have also accredited 531 competitions and 148 schooling stints for exposure applications each regionally and overseas for this calendar year,” Ahmad Shapawi explained. — Bernama