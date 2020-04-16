Athletes, sports teams, celebrities join the All In Challenge to feed hunger during the pandemic

With factories closed, tens of millions of unemployed and a recession looming due to the coronavirus pandemic, athletes, teams, entertainers and entrepreneurs are donating valuable assets in response to a challenge to feed families suddenly in need.

“All In Challenge” was launched on Tuesday by partner 76 Ruber Michael Rubin and some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment have answered the call.

After 24 hours, there was already an impressive list of A-listers offering prizes.

They include:

quarterback Tom Brady and Peyton and Eli Manning;

the musicians Justin Bieber, Meek Mill and Robin Thicke;

actors Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Hart and Matthew McConaughey;

the director Martin Scorsese;

TV presenters Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Seacrest;

TikTok is played by Charli and Dixie D’Amelio;

basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson;

Flielder Anthony Rizzo of Chicago Cubs

retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez;

several NFL, NHL and NBA teams.

This list is growing, said Rubin, who got the idea two weeks ago.

“I had two goals from the second that came to mind,” Rubin told the Associated Press Wednesday.

“The first was to feed as many people as possible. It was such an important cause and need. The second was, I love a good match … to make every athlete and actor unite, the world of sport and that of entertainment came together. For me it is incredibly special. “

Stick @dwyanewade in retired life and celebrates his new passion: winemaking! Adhere to @NBA legend in Napa Valley for the harvest season and experience the art of winemaking. All the details on this epic experience here: https://t.co/Q5RyRwTv2R pic.twitter.com/lQsqCuUX1H

– @ allinchallenge

The @Dodgers are falling for #AllinChallenge and donating Dodger Stadium to let you play the ball! It trots around the same bases as @ 23KGibby. I pass by the same mound of @ ClaytonKersh22. Choose who is in each team to show 500 fans! Details here: https://t.co/xzon1QSATT pic.twitter.com/2qQV5TEldR

– @ allinchallenge

Have you ever wondered what it is like to work with Martin Scorsese, De Niro and myself? Here is your chance. Visit https://t.co/E5K5SBHeM4 to participate and donate what you can.

Matthew McConaughey, @TheEllenShow, @IamJamieFoxx, will you go all in with us? #AllinChallenge pic.twitter.com/dyBGDcK5v2

– @ LeoDiCaprio

Rubin said that all the money raised will go directly to one of the four organizations that feed the hungry: Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

A billionaire who made money with an e-commerce company that started in 2011, Rubin donated what could be the biggest prize. The winner of a digital lottery will receive a Super Bowl experience with 20 friends, along with tickets for the NBA finals, the Stanley Cup final, the World Series, Masters, the Final Four, the USOpen of tennis, the Daytona 500 and the Olympic opening ceremonies.

Registrations for the Rubin Prize can be purchased for amounts of $ 10, $ 25, $ 50 and $ 100. The winning ticket will be selected randomly from the computer.

Sports cars, entertainment concerts on offer

Other prizes are put up for auction.

Those who responded to the challenge had to post a video about their donation and explain why they chose their prize.

Rubin said donations topped $ 4 million (all U.S. data) by noon Wednesday. His goal is to collect tens of millions of dollars in donations and his dream goal is $ 100 million.

Brady, who left New England to sign with Tampa Bay after winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots, offered tickets to the Buccaneer house opener, his game shirt and shoes, and dinner with him. That package is up for auction with the opening offer at $ 50,000.

I accept the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video and go to https://t.co/bRtYgf65MS to get involved. I challenge my wife @giseleofficial, my friend @drake & YOU @nflcommish go ALL IN! pic.twitter.com/QDeBNEM0rf

– @ TomBrady

Peyton Manning plans to play a game of golf with the winner and two guests, then go to a restaurant for dinner with the winner and 10 guests. His recently retired brother Eli offered the Corvette which he received as MVP of the New York Giants Super Bowl victory over the Patriots in February 2012.

Meek Mill is selling its 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom at auction. Bidding starts at $ 200,000.

Mill was the person Rubin had passed his idea on and his answer was, “I’m in.”

I accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE from @MichaelGRubin. Go to https://t.co/jAJ0GwKbel to bid on my Rolls-Royce Phantom that I am proposing to help feed the hungry and those who need it during this wild time. Also, @ JHarden13 @King James @FloydMayweather I challenge you to be ALL IN pic.twitter.com/6T3s7JYuJN

– @ MeekMill

Rubin asked him if he was serious.

“He said, ‘I don’t need the car. I have to do what helps people eat,” said Rubin, whose job brings him in contact with people in the sports and entertainment industries on a daily basis.

I’m in it. I hope you will too. #ALLINCHALLENGE @LeoDiCaprio @JTimberlake @LauraDern pic.twitter.com/NiT68M7pdS

– @ TheEllenShow

Hart offers a starring role in his next film. DeGeneres and Seacrest plan to have their winners as home hosts on their shows.

Longhorn superfan McConaughey offers an experience on the sidelines of a University of Texas football game.