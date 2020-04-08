Athletes Who Now Skilled For Tokyo Olympics Get To Preserve Places Just after Games Postponed

About 6,500 athletes who currently have earned their spots for the Tokyo Game titles are in for 2021 below redrawn qualifying restrictions released Tuesday by the Global Olympic Committee.

The IOC unveiled its rewritten roadmap for qualifying for the games, which were being rescheduled thanks to the coronavirus. They’ll be held July 23 by means of Aug. 8 next yr.

The new deadline for qualifying is June 29, 2021, and entry lists are because of a week later on. Unique worldwide sports activities federations will even now be in cost of their qualifying treatments.

A lot of sports enable athletes to qualify by compiling results over a sequence of events. The IOC urged the federations to locate a harmony “between defending those people athletes who were close to qualifying centered on the former 2020 deadlines and also guaranteeing the finest athletes at the Olympic Games” by having into thought performances in 2021.

The IOC announcement verified studies final 7 days that the sporting activities had agreed to enable athletes keep spots they by now had gained. It clarified a number of factors, which include the want for boxing to rest a rule that sets the top age in the activity at 40. It also needs sports activities these types of as gymnastics to make a decision no matter if to let athletes who would’ve been much too youthful to compete in 2020 to try to be suitable for 2021.

The IOC also mentioned “athlete health and fitness is the guiding principle in the scheduling of any remaining Olympic qualification events.” It urged sporting activities not to confirm rescheduling till the impacts of COVID-19 can be assessed.

Alongside those strains, World Athletics declared it was shutting down all qualifying methods via Nov. 30. Its new window for qualifying will run from Dec. 1 by way of June 29, 2021.