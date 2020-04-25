Athletics news Reside: Leading League ‘back within just weeks’, strategies to use ‘limited authorised stadiums’, Manchester United main guidelines out massive-funds transfers

We will provide you all the latest sporting activities news, views and updates on how the coronavirus pandemic carries on to have an impact on the sporting calendar.
Tuesday’s headlines:
- The 2019/20 Eredivisie time has been declared null and void amid the COVID-19 disaster
- Manchester United preparing for players to return to teaching in May well, reveals assistant mentor Kieran McKenna
- Arsenal legend Martin Keown has offered to help carry Arsene Wenger back again to the club
- Wayne Rooney ‘wage war’ promises denied right after Derby skipper reportedly rejected squad-large 50 for each cent pay out deferral amid coronavirus pandemic
- ‘Rafa Benitez was the worst gentleman-manager I ever had, but I nonetheless cherished him,’ previous Liverpool defender Glen Johnson tells talkSPORT
- Ray Parlour lifts the lid on Sol Campbell’s return to Tottenham and the cruel joke he made on his former Arsenal teammate
- Champions League and Europa League qualification could be decided by details for every activity if coronavirus cancels domestic leagues
- Manchester United to get Champions League more than Sheffield United? Leading League table based on points for every game
- Tottenham’s Eric Dier strike with FA cost for leaping into crowd and confronting lover subsequent FA Cup penalty shoot-out defeat by Norwich
- Glen Johnson tells Chelsea to sign ‘unbelievable’ Philippe Coutinho and claims Frank Lampard is the fantastic mentor to revitalise Brazilian’s profession
- Arsenal stars slammed as immature immediately after becoming noticed breaching social distancing pointers