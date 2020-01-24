Athletics: Tom Walsh begins his journey to the Potts Classic to eliminate the bitter taste

He gargled his mouth religiously for more than two months, but Tom Walsh thinks there is one thing that will instantly remove the bitter taste that remains there after his bronze throw at the Doha World Championship in Qatar at the end. from last year.

“I think the gold around my neck in Tokyo will be pretty good, right,” joked Walsh, smiling from ear to ear as he warmed up with the boy at home Nick Palmer at HB Regional Sports Park in Hastings before participating in the 21st annual Allan and Sylvia Potts Memorial Classic on Saturday.

“It’s certainly (a bitter taste) still there, but it’s a good thing,” he said, revealing that he wouldn’t have changed anything in Doha.

Walsh, then reigning world championship champion, smashed the 32-year-old world brand with a 22.90m throw in Doha last October.

Rio Olympic bronze medalist recorded five consecutive throws while US rival Joe Kovacs (22.91m) overshadowed him in the final round while Olympic champion Ryan Crouser snatched 22.90m for get the money on a countdown.

A skinny 1cm had separated the trio with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) which would nickname it “without a doubt the best competition of all time”.

“When it was successful (world record shattered), it was so, little else changed,” said the 27-year-old Timaru-born boy and based in Christchurch.

“I gave him a good crack and I went afterwards to prepare as I wanted, so at the end of the day, I was beaten by two other guys who managed to pull that day out. pretty much the same throw as me. “

Walsh ruled out having escaped the boil after overshadowing the world brand that day and felt he was simply pushing the limits to 22.30m and over but could not stay in the ring in four attempts.

“It may be because I was pushing a little more and shaking a little more,” he said. “I definitely didn’t sit down to put my feet up.”

The Olympian, along with four other athletes, arrived late at Napier from Christchurch after their flight was delayed from the south due to fog.

But that didn’t stop Walsh and co from shunting and grunting with steel balls, elastic straps, and a spinal alignment gadget – and it was just to warm up in the form of a gentle breeze crossing the park on a mild day.

“It is always nice when I come to Hawke’s Bay,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m the one who makes it sunny or if it’s always sunny.”

However, he was delighted to be here with 19-year-old Palmer, who now also trains in coach Dale Stevenson’s team, for their first meeting of the athletics season.

“Richard Potts and so many people devote a lot of their time and effort to putting it on. They do it very well here.”

Olympian Tom Walsh warms his 120 kg frame, with Nick Palmer in the background, in preparation for the 21st Potts Classic at Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

He compares the Potts Classic to the opening test match of the season for the All Blacks.

“I want to dust off some cobwebs, but I want to do better than what I did last year,” he said, after winning the title here with a 21.38m throw and , in doing so, overshadow his own encounter. record of 21.14 m established the previous year.

His compatriot qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, Jacko Gill of Takapuna Amateur Athletics, was second at 20.34 m, although this time he will not participate in the Potts Classic.

“Every year we try to improve things and the first one is difficult, but I try to make myself feel more comfortable in the first competition while trying to get more and more out of it “said Walsh, who has the World Indoor Athletics Championship in Nanjing, China, March 13-15, as well as the Diamond League trials.

His main ambition here is to remain faithful to the processes he formulated with Stevenson leading to the springboards before the ultimate quest to claim preferably his first gold in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9.

The Christchurch builder who won three world titles – two indoors in Portland, Oregon, in 2016, and outdoors in Birmingham, England, in 2018 – giggles when he points out how Stevenson watched him evolve towards a different beast from year to year.

“I’m telling you, I’m feeling more aches and pains this year than last year, so going back to training has been bloody hard,” he said, again showing a sense of nasty humor that is rarely found in field athletes.

On a serious note, Walsh felt every year that he found his position in the circle of rotation with a better understanding of what needed to be done for this steel ball to go a little further.

“It’s also knowing what I can’t get away with too, sometimes.”

Coach Dale Stevenson (left) chats with Tom Walsh (right) while Nick Palmer listens after the late arrival of Christchurch athletes due to fog at Christchurch Airport. Photo / Warren Buckland

This sometimes amounts to taking consecutive meetings on the go while doing the bare minimum to maintain one’s constitution.

“The rest are getting more and more important to me all the time.”

The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games gold medalist says that by emphasizing, he loves nothing more than traveling the world, competing and beating his main rivals. The challenges of pushing yourself out of your mental comfort zone and unbridled strength have also become a solution.

“What we did was that we reduced the stress a lot, you know, because when you are young, you do a lot of throws, you spend a lot of time in the gyms and do a lot of exercises and stuff.

“I have learned over the years that these are the important exercises I need to reach good numbers or move the bar at a certain speed or move it with a certain weight,” he said.

“And also in terms of the circle, where the number of throws I do now compared to two, three or four years ago is a lot (less), so it’s not rocket science. It’s just simple stuff . “

Dame Valerie Adams (shot put) will be added to a Potts Classic field already dotted with stars with sprinters Eddie Osei-Nketia and Zoe Hobbs.

Fans will savor the 3000m national championship which has attracted 24 men to a tightly balanced field, including Hayden Wilde, an Olympic triathlon hopeful who has just performed solidly in Tauranga recently.

Nine will compete for the honors among the women, including Maiya Christini and Anneke Grogan as favorites.

The prospect of the Tokyo Olympics, triathlete Hayden Wilde will participate in the elite men’s 3000m national race at the Potts Classic in Hastings. Photo / Photosport. (TagsToTranslate) Sport