Atlanta Braves signs a one-year, $ 18 million contract with Marcell Ozuna

January 21 (UPI) – The Atlanta Braves signed former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna for a year, the team said on Tuesday.

Ozuna, who helped the Cardinals beat the Braves in the playoffs last October, signed a $ 18 million one-year deal, the club says. The Braves now have 40 players on the team’s 40-man list.

Ozuna averaged 0.429 in the fifth game against the Braves in the National League Division Series last year, with two home runs for the Cardinals.

The two-time all-star election spent his first five seasons with the Miami Marlins before moving to the Cardinals. He spent two seasons in St. Louis and averaged 0.241 in 2019 with 29 home runs and 89 RBIs.

In 932 career games between the Marlins and Cardinals, Ozuna has an average of 0.272 with 148 homers and 538 RBIs. Last season he had twelve stolen bases in his career at the Cardinals.

The Braves were active this off-season and recently signed former AL Cy Young Award winner Felix Hernandez for a minor league deal.