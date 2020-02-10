Atlanta Braves under pressure to quit “Tomahawk Chop”

Atlanta Braves fans at the Tomahawk Chop during a game. (Kevin Liles / Getty)

As the Atlanta Braves are scheduled to begin spring training with the rest of Major League Baseball this week, the team’s call to eliminate the “Tomahawk Chop” has started again.

The controversial “tipping” that came under fire during the 2019 playoffs and resulted in the team not distributing free foam Tomahawks to fans prior to Game 5 of the National League Division Series, as was normally the case in the off-season criticized by groups such as The National Congress of Indians (NCAI) and Cherokee Nation as well as MLB players of Indian origin.

Even so, the Braves have not announced a permanent policy change is imminent, and the Tomahawk case will appear to be at Atlanta’s first home in early April.

“We announced at the end of the season that we will continue to work with the Indian community,” said the Braves The Athletic in a short statement. “These discussions are ongoing and we don’t expect us to comment publicly on these private conversations.”

According to the NCAI and the Cherokee Nation, the Braves have made no effort to discuss the situation or a possible policy change.

“Unfortunately, the only risk many Americans face from alleged Native American peoples and cultures is gross distortion and dehumanization of images found in sports stadiums across the country,” NCAI CEO Kevin Allis told The Athletic , “It rejects Native American reality both historically and today. We count more than 600 tribal peoples with full governments, living cultures and different communities. We are so much more than these mascots and their associated rituals, and so different from how they represent us. “

The NAACP has passed a resolution calling for an end to the use of nicknames, images, and mascots of Native Americans in 1999.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at The Athletic