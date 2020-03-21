Atlanta Falank owner Arthur Falank donates $ 5.4 million in coronavirus relief

Arthur Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Falcons, has donated $ 5.4 million to help Atlanta citizens recover from the coronavirus.

Blank announced its donation to the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund created to help people in the region transmit the virus, TMZ reported.

“As a family foundation, we have always believed that it is the power of many that will have the most impact on the pressing issues of our society,” Blank said on Friday.

“This is the time: come together to truly harness the power of all of us to meet a challenge that has no boundaries and is unprecedented in our lives,” added the 77-year-old.

The NFL owner also said he was donating $ 100,000 to Atlanta Public Schools, $ 100,000 to the city police department, and $ 100,000 to six other non-profits that will help provide food relief to Atlanteans.

Blank, the co-founder of Home Depot, added that he would also make similar donations to organizations in his Montana hometown to help with coronavirus recovery.

The Falcons owner’s latest donation is far from the only contributions he made. Through its Arthur M. Blank Family foundation, Blank has provided $ 540 million to those in need since its founding.

