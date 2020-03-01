atlanta-united’s-josef-martinez-leaves-nashville-sc-match-with-injuries

Shut

Autoplay Clearly show Thumbnails Exhibit Captions Final SlideSubsequent Slide

Josef Martinez was carried off the field in the second 50 % during Saturday’s match towards Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium.

The Atlanta United forward, one of the prime gamers in Main League Soccer, was carried off on a stretcher immediately after going down in the 68th moment with an apparent reduced leg personal injury. Martinez to begin with went down while hoping to chase down the ball minutes in advance of.

“Josef doesn’t really search nicely right now,” Atlanta United coach Frank de Boer claimed after the sport, “but I are unable to say just about anything about it.”

The coach said Martinez was hospitalized and the team will study additional about Martinez’s condition on Sunday.

Martinez was the 2018 Landon Donovan MVP Award winner in MLS and has scored 77 league targets in 3-as well as seasons with Atlanta United.