[atlantia-waiting-around-for-authorities-to-reply-on-motorway-financial-investment-proposal:-ceo-to-paper]

February 21, 2020

MILAN (Reuters) – Atlantia is waiting for a reply from the Italian federal government over proposals it has created to modernize the motorways it runs, the group’s chief govt explained on Friday.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Carlo Bertazzo stated the precedence was to share with the governing administration a method aimed at upgrading the motorways.

“An articulated proposal has by now been despatched to the governing administration and we are waiting around for a reply,” he explained.

Italy’s governing coalition has threatened to strip Atlantia’s motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia of its concession adhering to a bridge disaster which killed 43 folks in the northern city of Genoa in 2018.

Bertazzo reported it was significant to make clear the principles contained in the motorway concession. “We can also redraft distinct conditions on revocation (of the concession),” he stated.

Bertazzo stated the team was also open to letting new shareholders on board in its Autostrade device, even bulk shareholders.

