[atletico-edge-liverpool-with-vintage-defensive-display]

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in motion with Atletico Madrid’s Koke and Saul Niguez at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid February 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Feb 19 — Champions League holders Liverpool will will need to summon another well known European comeback at Anfield up coming month following they were overwhelmed one- absent to Atletico Madrid in their last-16 to start with leg yesterday.

Spain midfielder Saul Niguez struck the only target of the sport in the fourth moment by bundling into the web from near range subsequent a corner, their traditional weapon of decision in recent many years.

Liverpool, who have received 25 of 26 Premier League games this period and are on program for a report-smashing title win, skipped a series of possibilities to equalise in the 2nd fifty percent, with Mohamed Salah and captain Jordan Henderson coming closest to scoring.

Juergen Klopp’s facet play at home to Atletico on March 11 in the return leg at Anfield, in which they manufactured an amazing 4- gain in excess of Barcelona in past year’s semi-last next leg immediately after dropping the first match 3-.

“We gave them the ideal achievable start off and that gets the lovers driving them and then they commence falling around and obtaining underneath the pores and skin a bit,” Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson told reporters.

“We place in a respectable performance and we know we can be far better. We have obtained a 2nd leg to put it correct. They celebrated as if they won the tie soon after the recreation. They are coming to Anfield and we know our lovers will be there.”

Diego Simeone’s adult men have looked nothing at all like the sides that arrived at the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals and challenged Real Madrid and Barcelona’s duopoly of La Liga for most of this marketing campaign. They trail league leaders Authentic by 13 details.

But yesterday they produced a vintage defensive exhibit, sitting deep and hardly providing Liverpool any house for their attacking trident of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to operate their standard magic.

“This is the consequence of challenging function and what occurs when you in no way end believing but hold on going,” match-winner Saul informed reporters.

“We have kept on functioning even although no-1 thinks in us and wants to carry us down. I celebrated the intention with so a great deal enthusiasm because I was so up for the video game, we have been criticised a great deal but luckily I was able to assistance us out.”

Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium was the scene of Liverpool’s two- triumph more than Tottenham Hotspur in last year’s ultimate but they faced a pretty various kind of ambiance this time all-around.

Scorching atmosphere

Clouds of billowing red smoke greeted the Atletico bus when it arrived at the floor as the dwelling supporters stoked up a scorching environment in the course of the game to give their facet a lift in the center of their worst year in modern memory.

The house facet were joyful to allow Liverpool dominate possession but in spite of owning 73 for every cent of the ball, Klopp’s side did not take care of a solitary shot on focus on, even though Atletico defender Felipe did block a goalbound shot from Salah in the very first 50 percent.

Atletico only had just one other attempt aside from their intention, when Alvaro Morata fired straight at the legs of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool ahead Mane was fortuitous not to be sent off late in the first fifty percent following clashing with Sime Vrsaljko whilst on a yellow card and he was swiftly substituted by Klopp for Divock Origi, who scored the second purpose in previous year’s closing.

He brought about very little disquiet to Atletico’s towering defenders, still Salah need to have levelled with a header which went large of the in the vicinity of post, even though Henderson also narrowly skipped the focus on from within the space later on on. — Reuters