[atletico-fined-for-offensive-chants-against-barca’s-griezmann]

Griezmann put in 5 seasons at Atletico right before becoming a member of Barca in July 2019. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Feb 27 — Atletico Madrid have been fined €12,000 (RM55,172) by the Spanish football federation owing to their supporters singing “Die Griezmann die” at Barcelona ahead Antoine Griezmann at a La Liga match in between the sides very last December.

A assertion from the federation’s opposition committee yesterday verified the fine for the chanting, pursuing a criticism from La Liga. The referee’s report from the activity on Dec. one did not make any reference to the chanting.

The league’s organising overall body has been cracking down on offensive chanting considering the fact that a Deportivo La Coruna admirer died following violence in advance of a game away to Atletico in 2014.

Griezmann used five seasons at Atletico in advance of joining Barca in July immediately after the Spanish champions paid the France forward’s €120 million-euro launch clause. — Reuters