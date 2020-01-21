Atletico Madrid among several teams chasing Edinson Cavani

Atletico Madrid refused PSG as other clubs joined the race to sign Edinson Cavani.

Atletico Madrid have been trying to sign Edinson Cavani since Diego Costa was injured in the back. They would have concluded an agreement with the striker but not with Paris-Saint Germain.

Cavani’s desire is to leave PSG because he is no longer the first choice. The French club is ready to let him go at the right price.

According to ESPN, they have already refused an offer from Atletico.

“We are studying the situation,” said Leonardo, sports director of PSG. “We received an offer from Atletico Madrid, it was not accepted – it did not match the value of the player.”

Leonardo reiterated that the club’s hope is that the player would stay but admitted that Cavani himself had asked to leave.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel also said he did not know if Cavani would be a PSG player in February. As things stand, the most likely outcome is that the Uruguayan will leave PSG.

The question then becomes where will be its next destination.

As Leonardo said, they have already rejected an offer from Atletico Madrid. Marca reports that the amount that PSG refused was 10 million euros. The bad news for Atletico is that they are not the only team chasing the 32-year-old forward.

Chelsea and Tottenham are also rumored to be interested in Cavani. The Spurs need someone to replace Harry Kane who has a hamstring injury and Chelsea need support for Tammy Abraham because Olivier Giroud is likely to leave the club.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said:

“He’s a great player. I played against him and I always liked his mentality. Obviously, his goal record speaks for itself. I’m not absolutely aware of the situation, so we will see. “

Cavani’s desire may be to play in La Liga and join Atletico Madrid, but in the end, if he has to leave, PSG will want to sell it to the highest bidder. There is no denying the attractiveness of the Premier League and the fact that English teams can pay more than some of their counterparts.

The market for a striker is currently high, with Manchester United and Barcelona also looking for substitutes due to injuries.

If Cavani’s pursuit turns into a bidding war, Atletico can find himself expelled unless he sells some of his players first.