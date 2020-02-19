[Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone slammed by Trevor Sinclair for using ‘dark arts’ versus Liverpool – ‘It was a terrible game to watch’]

Trevor Sinclair has strike out at outdated adversary Diego Simeone and his Atletico Madrid aspect for applying the ‘dark arts’ from Liverpool in the Champions League.

Atletico struck early via midfielder Saul Niguez in the fourth minute and managed to shut out the defending European champions with a dogged defensive display screen, sealing a 1- victory.

But the Spanish facet have faced criticism for the way of their initial-leg victory due to some of their players’ soiled tricks.

getty Atletico Madrid players were being accused of heading to ground far too conveniently to wind up Liverpool players

Reds full-back again Andy Robertson strike back at Atleti right after the video game, accusing their gamers of ‘falling about and hoping to get beneath our skin’, but adopted that up with a reminder that the tie is significantly from about in advance of the return leg at their Anfield fortress.

And Sinclair was also not pleased with what he saw, declaring the house side’s theatrics and negative enjoy built it a ‘horrible game to watch’ in Spain.

“I played in opposition to Simeone in the Planet Cup and he was a awful male to play in opposition to,” the previous England international reported on White and Sawyer.

“Atletico Madrid have acquired some good gifted players, so to use the dark arts I imagine is erroneous.

“For me, deliberate handballs, pulling shirts, cynical deliberate fouls, diving, these are all items I don’t want to see in the recreation.

Getty Photos – Getty It was a general performance normal of Diego Simeone’s staff – Atletico Madrid are regarded as one particular of the most stubborn teams to defeat in environment soccer

“We connect with it the gorgeous sport for a explanation, soccer is intended to be beautiful to watch

“But this is absolute rubbish, I really don’t like looking at it.

“It was a terrible match to watch. Folks almost certainly would have switched in excess of to the Borussia Dortmund video game.

“You have to say with what they’re carrying out they’ve received to be extremely-match, ultra-focused and they bought to actually believe that in the manager. Those people 3 matters they’ve definitely bought in tremendous quantities.

“But it is not what I want to see.”

