Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone praises Federico Valverde for winning “Real Madrid the Match” with his “professional foul” on Alvaro Morata

Diego Simeone praised Federico Valverde for his “professional foul” on Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and granted Real Madrid the Spanish Super Cup.

The Uruguayan international was shown a red card deep in extra time because he had deliberately eliminated Morata when the Atletico striker went cleanly through the goal.

Valverde defeated Morata when he came through the net without a fault in extra time

After the goalless draw and only five more minutes left, Atletico would probably have won the title, but Real took the booty with a 4-1 win on penalties.

All four Real penalty takers were equalized, while Thibaut Courtois made a decisive save from Thomas Partey. However, it was 21-year-old Valverde who was named man of the game after the final whistle and who Simeone classified as crucial.

The Argentine, who apparently sympathized with his South American compatriot when he left the field after being released, said in his post-game press conference: “It was the most important piece.

“I told him [Valverde] that he was doing what he had to do at that moment. I think the prize for the best player makes perfect sense because Valverde won the game in this promotion. “

Simeone’s real counterpart Zinedine Zidane took a similar view and added: “He did what he had to do. It was a gross foul that had to be committed at the time. In the end it was important that he apologized to Morata because they knew each other very well.

“He won the MVP Cup and I’m happy for him. He did a great job like everyone else. I’m sure we’ll want to share it with his teammates.”

Valverde said on his club’s website: “I shouldn’t have done that. I apologized to Morata, but that was the only thing I could do because he is a very fast player.

Simeone has praised Real’s midfielder

“I’m happy to win the title, but I’m sticking to what I’ve done because it’s not right.

“My teammates are after me, but it was a sad moment for me. Simeone also came up to me and said something that I will not repeat and I want to thank him for it. “

Victory in the new Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia continued a remarkable run in the final for Zidane during his two games as Madrid boss.

The Frenchman has now won all nine of his finals, including three Champions League finals, two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and now two Spanish Super Cups.

When asked about the secret of his success, Zidane said, “I don’t know, this club is like that. We always want it.

Zidane won another trophy for Real on Sunday evening

“You have to be patient. We were dealing with a good team. You have to believe to the end, and we did. “

Madrid will now draw attention to the three other trophies they are contesting this season – LaLiga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

Zidane added: “We will continue to work. We won today, we have to enjoy it, we are happy.

“We have to travel, rest and then we play again. We can’t think of relaxing. There’s a lot of time left.”

Courtois showed a first-class performance in the Super Cup final

Atletico is still fighting on three fronts, although in LaLiga they are five points behind the two leaders Barca and Madrid.

The Rojiblancos have defeated Barca in the Super Cup semi-finals and beaten Madrid to the end in the final, and Simeone believes they can be happy with their efforts in the Middle East.

He said: “Within three days, we played two of the best teams in the world and did very well. This leads us to keep improving.”