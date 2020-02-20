[atletico-madrid-boss-diego-simeone-would-be-‘slaughtered’-for-his-defensive-design-and-style-in-the-premier-league,-claims-sam-allardyce]

Sam Allardyce has hailed Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone as a ‘defensive genius’, but thinks the Argentine coach would be ‘slaughtered’ for his style if he managed in the Premier League.

Atleti gave other groups a lesson in how to defend in opposition to Liverpool on Tuesday as they sealed a 1- victory in the to start with leg of their Champions League final 16 clash.

The hosts took an early direct following just four minutes in Madrid and then shut out the defending European champions, in a defensive masterclass regular of Simeone’s stubborn facet.

Liverpool were significantly from their very best as they suffered only their third defeat in all competitions this time

The Spanish crew did face criticism about the manner of the victory and have been accused of using ‘dark arts’ techniques towards Jurgen Klopp’s aspect, as they pulled shirts, play acted and typically tried out to wind up the Liverpool gamers in a sport which was difficult to observe.

But rival supporters also marvelled as their gutsy defensive exhibiting, as for the to start with time this season Liverpool failed to sign-up a solitary shot on focus on around the 90 minutes.

Allardyce, however, believes it would be a unique story if Simeone at any time arrived to English soccer as setting up teams defensively is ‘frowned upon’ in the Leading League.

Appearing to strike again at his own critics, the previous England, West Ham and Everton manager advised talkSPORT: “You’re not meant to do that, protect, are you? Not authorized! He’d get slaughtered.

Atletico Madrid supervisor Diego Simeone was as animated as at any time on the touchline in opposition to Liverpool

“The way our recreation is manipulated now, is that if you never actively playing out from the back again you are not actively playing the ideal way, and if you’re not playing the right way in this place you get criticised for it.

“Simeone is a fantastic defensive-minded mentor and has been for the entire of his vocation at Atletico Madrid.

“And, although it’s not that entertaining, the amount of effects he achieves with his tactical genius defensively would be frowned upon in this place.

“Defending is an artwork.

“Defending is equally vital as what you do with the ball in possession, normally you never have sufficient possession and you don’t win football matches, and if you do not win football matches you in the end never keep in a job.”

